Airey said dogs are allowed on the track, as long as they’re on a lead.

“Dogs are doing what dogs do, but unfortunately their owners are leaving their dogs’ faeces behind in this precious place,” he said.

According to Airey, it’s a long-term issue that is getting worse.

“Unless things improve, we will have to exclude dogs from our track network in Bluff to ensure the health and safety of our rangers, visitors, and wildlife,” he said.

Dog poo bins are not available on the walkway. An intentional choice by the Department of Conservation.

“Dog poo bins aren’t an option for us, they encourage fly tipping and illegal dumping and require a level of maintenance we can’t resource,” Airey said.

Airey argued people tramping in New Zealand backcountry continually carry out human rubbish and waste to protect natural environments, so they’re “sure visitors to the urban Foveaux Walkway can manage the much easier job of cleaning up after their dogs”.

New signs will soon be in place on the walkway to remind dog walkers of their obligation to remove dog poo from the Foveaux Walkway, and DOC will monitor the situation to inform decisions on future dog access to the track.

One of Bluff’s signature tracks, Foveaux Walkway is a well-paved, easy track following the Motupōhue/Bluff coastline to a lookout point.

The track, which is part of the Te Araroa Trail, draws hundreds of tourists and locals alike daily.

Airey said it’s a special track, with views over Foveaux Strait, Dog Island Lighthouse, Ruapuke Island and Rakiura/Stewart Island.

“It’s visually stunning with native flora and fauna and is rich with Māori and European history. We’re talking about nature and heritage unique to New Zealand, these are things you can’t find anywhere else,” he said.

