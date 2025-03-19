Between February 12 and March 9 another six kiwi were found dead, all on private land.

While some of the carcasses were badly decomposed, several were fresh enough to be tested for canine DNA.

Previous reports by RNZ suggested complaints had been lodged about roaming dogs in the Wharengaere Bay area since mid-2023.

Rangers from DoC met with Far North District Council staff on February 14 to discuss the best approach to uncontrolled dogs in the immediate area.

One of the kiwi killed in recent dog attacks near Purerua in eastern Northland. Photo / Department of Conservation

Only the Far North District Council has the authority under the Dog Control Act to enter private property on reasonable grounds to seize dogs suspected of attacking kiwi.

Meanwhile, DoC has also been working with the community-led conservation initiative Kiwi Coast to examine kiwi, record case details and collect DNA samples.

“All kiwi in good enough condition will undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.”

Bauer Hunt said the latest deaths pointed to a “concerning trend” around dogs being the leading cause of kiwi deaths.

In 2019, a single roaming dog killed at least six kiwi near Whangārei which resulted in prosecutions and a fine.

Then in 2021, another owner was fined after their dog was linked to the deaths of several kiwi in the Bay of Islands.

“We urge all dog owners in kiwi zones to be responsible. Keep your dogs under control at all times, especially at night.

“If you live in or near kiwi habitat, the safest option is to keep your dog contained or inside when not supervised,” Bauer Hunt said.

Dogs have not been a threat to just kiwi in recent years in Northland.

Recently a farmer claimed to the Advocate he had lost about 120 ewes and lambs to wild dogs each year on his property just south of Cape Rēinga.

Meanwhile, a farmer on the outskirts of Kaikohe was considering selling up following dog attacks on his livestock.

Anyone with information about uncontrolled dogs in the area is encouraged to contact FNDC 0800 920 029 or DOC 0800 DOC HOT.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.