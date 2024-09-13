Technical Manager Niki Minchin said visits from Kiwi were becoming more prevalent with population growth.
“I hear stories everyday now about how kiwi are coming up to porches and backyards.”
Minchin estimated around 2,000 kiwi reside on the peninsula and numbers have grown exponentially over the last 20 years.
Bird’s encounter joined a list of interesting places kiwi have turned up - earlier this year sawmill workers in Whangārei were surprised by a fully grown kiwi, while last year a kiwi took a nap in a hen house.
Minchin believed the increase in sightings was a mixture of kiwi moving into suburbia and humans encroaching on their habitat.
Unfortunately, with that has come an increase in kiwi road deaths, Minchin said.