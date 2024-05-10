A group of people have gathered at the site where Robert Horne was gunned down by Hone Kay-Selwyn on Sunday night on Ponsonby Rd. Photo / David Williams

10 May, 2024 05:30 AM 5 mins to read

A group of people have gathered at the site where Robert Horne was gunned down by Hone Kay-Selwyn on Sunday night on Ponsonby Rd. Photo / David Williams

A vigil has begun for Robert Sidney Horne who was shot dead while out on Ponsonby Rd last Sunday near the site of the shooting.

Horne was shot and killed by Hone Kay-Selwyn during a night out in Ponsonby on May 5.

People started laying candles on a crate shortly before 5pm. Several bouquets of flowers were tied to a lamp-post under a sign that says “Ka Aroha Hoki”.

Reverend Prince Devanandan said in a speech: “To many as we know, Robert’s death is an irreplaceable loss to all.

“No one knows the reason he lost his life here in the space where we are standing.”

Devanadan also said “we also remember the family and friends of the other guy”, shooter Kay-Selwyn.

Robert Sidney Horne was remembered in a vigil on Ponsonby Rd tonight. Photo / Supplied

He added: “We thank you for Robert Sidney Horne.

“The years his family and friends shared with him, the good they saw in him, the love they received from him.

“Now give us strength and courage to leave him in your care.”

Addressing the nature of Horne’s tragic death, the reverend said: “The man with the gun has caused unbearable pain to Robert’s loved ones and disturbed our peace here in this community.

“If I am allowed to speak for Ponsonby, I want to state this should never happen to anyone here in Ponsonby.”

Talking later, Devanandan said someone in the community asked him to do the service.

”We did not expect such a big crowd,” he said.

”The community is shaken by what happened and we need to do something to comfort them.”To close the life of Robert, in such a way, in the same place he lost his life. That was the purpose and the community felt very into it.”

Devanandan said the death of Kay-Selwyn was also another life lost. ”While we are praying for Robert’s peace, that man’s life was also lost, he needs to rest in peace”

On Monday, a Facebook post from a family member said his death was “tragic and sudden” and they were feeling “deep sadness”.

A long-time friend of Horne’s said he was a “very likeable guy” and was “loved by everyone”.

He said Horne had a partner and was planning on having children.

Yesterday, the Herald revealed Horne and his flatmate, Amanda Gada, had starred in an episode of TVNZ reality show The Dog House NZ, a show that matches Kiwi families and friends with dogs.

The pair featured prominently in the first episode of season one in February last year, laughing and joking as they met and adopted a young male staffy cross, Fred, a rescue dog from Northland.

Shooting shocks Central Auckland suburb

The deadly incident rocked the upmarket Auckland suburb, with police revealing the violent encounter was a chance meeting between strangers.

Police said Kay-Selwyn tried to enter a bar on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night, however, he was turned away as the bar was about to close. He was then seen lingering on the footpath and heading towards Richmond Rd.

About 10.15pm, four late-night revellers, including victim Robert Horne, got out of a parked car on Ponsonby Rd and walked in Kay-Selwyn’s direction.

A group of people have gathered at the site where Robert Horne was gunned down on Sunday night. Photo / David Williams

Police believe the gunman fired multiple shots at the group near Glengarry Wines and Bhana Brothers dairy.

Moments after opening fire the gunman turned in the opposite direction and started walking down Ponsonby Rd, towards Richmond Rd.

He could be seen looking at his cellphone before making a call. He then glanced back at the scene repeatedly while moving steadily away.

Robert Sidney Horne, 33.

A man who had been on the dance floor of a bar near the scene of the shooting said people rushed outside after hearing the bangs.

“I thought they were fireworks and all of sudden people rushed outside,” he said.

He stayed inside but when he left he saw the road flooded with police cars and officers.

A local who lives close by said he heard “one shot ring out, and then all hell broke loose”.

He was having a drink at the Chapel Bar but left at 10pm.

He said the street was often packed on Sunday nights with those attending “Sunday sessions” and there was a lot of music and dancing.

A Ponsonby Rd worker said he saw a man lying on the footpath after being gunned down in central Auckland on Sunday. “I saw the body.”

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

Gunman found dead near Taupō

Kay-Selwyn was found dead at a property near Taupō on Tuesday. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death had been referred to the Coroner.

Funeral preparations are under way for the gunman’s funeral. It is expected to attract a significant number of gang members.

Kay-Selwyn was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

On Tuesday, a woman carrying a photo of the shooter was seen walking into the building.

A convoy of patched members then travelled to Auckland. It’s believed they planned to visit West Auckland, where the gunman lived.

It is understood Kay-Selwyn’s funeral will be held in South Auckland.

Suspected gang associates perform a haka at the property near Taupo where the body of Hone Kay-Selwyn (inset) was found. Photo / Andrew Warner

Members of the Killer Beez and rival gangs including the Head Hunters are expected to attend.

Police assured the public that work was being done to prevent any further incidents.

“Police planning is well advanced ahead of funeral arrangements for Hone Kay-Selwyn,” a spokesperson confirmed this afternoon.

“Our expectations on the standards of tolerable behaviour surrounding these events is very clear.”