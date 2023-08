Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Ponsonby. Photo / File

A pedestrian struck by a car in Ponsonby on Saturday afternoon is in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Redmond St about 12.40pm, police said in a statement.

Police have established cordons at Pompallier Tce and Jervois Rd, near College Hill.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

More to come.