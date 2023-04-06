The champs are here! Ngā Puna o Waiōrea. Photo / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea Western Springs College has kept their kapa haka crown in the division one final at Polyfest 2023.

The win takes the crowd favourites through to next year’s national competition, Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa in Whakatū.

Waiōrea will be joined by rivals and second-place winners Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, kapa Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College, and Te Kapunga - James Cook High School.

After an electrifying performance, Waiōrea tutor Atakura Hunia told the Herald: “Pau te hau! Rite pea ki a māua, ki a mātou, kua whai ora i te mōhio kua ea ngā mahi. Kua te wairua. Koina te mea nui.” (They’re exhausted! A bit like us, the fact that we’ve made it here makes us feel revitalised. We all feel settled. That’s the main thing.)

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea grace the Polyfest stage and retain their No 1 spot. Photo / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

James Cook High (Kia Aroha College) principal Haley Milne said her students’ performance was inspired by Dante Kemp, a cherished student of the school and Te Whānau o Tupuranga, who died last year.

“When our kids perform it’s always amazing. But this particular stand was even harder given it’s not been long since our boy [Dante] passed away.

“Every time we get ready for a competition it’s noticed even more that he’s not around, so for our kids it’s been a really difficult time. We’re really proud of them that they take Dante with them when they do amazing things in his name.”

Te Kapunga - James Cook High leaders Raniera Timu August and Jade Anala Takawe are aiming for Te Matatini stardom. Photo / Candice Luke

Te Kapunga leaders Raniera Timu August (Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai) and Jade Anala Takawe (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), like many of the day’s performers, are aiming for Te Matatini stardom.

“Maybe Te Toka Tū Manawa. I have heaps of whānau in there!” said August.

Takawe would be happy to make the weekly journeys from home in Ōtara to practise in Rotorua if she made it into her favourite group, Te Mātārae I Ōrehu.

The pair loved their group’s waiata tira, an acknowledgement of Matua Vince Heperi, who died suddenly during the powhiri for this year’s Te Matatini.

“He was someone who captured our memories and moments in kapa haka.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae. Photo / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Business owner and TV personality Jay Wanakore (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato, Ngāti Kahungunu) was there with his whānau supporting Hoani Waititi. His 11-year-old son stood for the first time with their senior team.

“It’s such a proud moment to see my son and his rōpu stand up there in their mana and their Māoritanga, unapologetically Māori and representing their culture.

Wanakore has enjoyed attending events through summer post the Covid 19 pandemic.

“It’s been exactly what we need especially for Māori and Pasifika whānau. We are a tribal people. We’re used to being together.

“After the recent natural disasters it’s been good to have the likes of Te Matatini and Polyfest to bring us together and give us something to look forward to.”

Smiles all round from front of stage at Polyfest 2023. Photo / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Forty kapa haka from 30 different Auckland secondary schools have competed in three divisions since Monday, with last night’s prizegiving wrapping up Polyfest for this year.

Camaraderie and passion for Māori culture were on full display among performers and spectators at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.

With haka-offs, karaoke and a DJ booth, there was plenty for the whole whānau to enjoy.

Fourteen division one groups stunned crowds of supporters inside the venue, and outside on the big screen, set in the festival’s style and surrounded by food stalls and pākihi Māori (Māori business).

Te Kapa Haka o Te Puna o Wairaka - Mount Albert Grammar School won most improved at Polyfest Māori stage 2023. Photo / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Skye Stirling, owner of KRS Apparel, was there enjoying a view of the performances from her clothing stall.

“It’s awesome to be here at events like this in South Auckland. Everyone’s happy and enjoying themselves. Expressing our culture with pride.”

For Stirling, the event is a testament to the heart of South Auckland, a far cry from negative connotations and assumptions often perpetuated outside of the area.

Peter Tumata, Pou Tikanga at Puawaitahi Child Maltreatment Multi Agency, said events like this are vital for the well-being of young Māori.

“These kaupapa are important especially for rangatahi to whakawhanaungatanga (create kinship) within their reanga (generation), to encourage the growth of Te Ao Māori. Sometimes in our mainstream kura we find our tamariki feel a bit whakamā so to come together with kura kaupapa Māori gives them a sense of pride in their culture and identity but also their iwi.”

Polyfest Māori Stage division one results

Most Improved

Te Kapa Haka o Te Puna o Wairaka

Ngākau Nui ki te kaupapa

Te Whānau o Tupuranga & TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

Ngā Ira o Tua

Te Whānau o Tupuranga

Non Aggregates

Waiata Tira

3rd: Te Kapunga - James Cook High School

2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Manukura Wahine

3rd: Te Uamairangi

2nd: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

1st: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

Manukura Tāne

2nd = Te Whānau o Tupuranga, Te Kapunga & TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Kākahu Wahine

3rd: Te Kapunga

1st = Ngā Puna o Waiōrea & Te KH o Te Puna o Wairaka

Kākahu Tāne

2nd = Ngā Puna o Waiōrea & Te Kapunga

1st: Te KH o Te Puna o Wairaka

Co-Ed Mau Rākau

3rd: Te Kapunga

2nd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga

1st: Te Uamairangi

Aggregates

Whakaeke

3rd: Te Kapunga

2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Mōteatea

3rd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

2nd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Waiata a Ringa

3rd: Te Kapunga

2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Poi

3rd: Te Kapunga

2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Mau Rākau

3rd: Titikōpuke - Dilworth School

2nd: Kings College

1st: Te Whānau o Tupuranga

Haka

3rd: Te Kapunga

2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Haka Taparahi

Kahurangi ki Maungawhau

Whakawātea

3rd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga

2nd: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

1st: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

Mita o te Reo

3rd: Kings College

2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Overall Placings

4th: Te Kapunga - James Cook High School

3rd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College

2nd: Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae

1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Western Springs College





