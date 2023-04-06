Ngā Puna o Waiōrea Western Springs College has kept their kapa haka crown in the division one final at Polyfest 2023.
The win takes the crowd favourites through to next year’s national competition, Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua o Aotearoa in Whakatū.
Waiōrea will be joined by rivals and second-place winners Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, kapa Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College, and Te Kapunga - James Cook High School.
After an electrifying performance, Waiōrea tutor Atakura Hunia told the Herald: “Pau te hau! Rite pea ki a māua, ki a mātou, kua whai ora i te mōhio kua ea ngā mahi. Kua te wairua. Koina te mea nui.” (They’re exhausted! A bit like us, the fact that we’ve made it here makes us feel revitalised. We all feel settled. That’s the main thing.)
James Cook High (Kia Aroha College) principal Haley Milne said her students’ performance was inspired by Dante Kemp, a cherished student of the school and Te Whānau o Tupuranga, who died last year.
“When our kids perform it’s always amazing. But this particular stand was even harder given it’s not been long since our boy [Dante] passed away.
“Every time we get ready for a competition it’s noticed even more that he’s not around, so for our kids it’s been a really difficult time. We’re really proud of them that they take Dante with them when they do amazing things in his name.”
Te Kapunga leaders Raniera Timu August (Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai) and Jade Anala Takawe (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), like many of the day’s performers, are aiming for Te Matatini stardom.
“Maybe Te Toka Tū Manawa. I have heaps of whānau in there!” said August.
Takawe would be happy to make the weekly journeys from home in Ōtara to practise in Rotorua if she made it into her favourite group, Te Mātārae I Ōrehu.
The pair loved their group’s waiata tira, an acknowledgement of Matua Vince Heperi, who died suddenly during the powhiri for this year’s Te Matatini.
“He was someone who captured our memories and moments in kapa haka.”
Business owner and TV personality Jay Wanakore (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato, Ngāti Kahungunu) was there with his whānau supporting Hoani Waititi. His 11-year-old son stood for the first time with their senior team.
“It’s such a proud moment to see my son and his rōpu stand up there in their mana and their Māoritanga, unapologetically Māori and representing their culture.
Wanakore has enjoyed attending events through summer post the Covid 19 pandemic.
“It’s been exactly what we need especially for Māori and Pasifika whānau. We are a tribal people. We’re used to being together.
“After the recent natural disasters it’s been good to have the likes of Te Matatini and Polyfest to bring us together and give us something to look forward to.”
Forty kapa haka from 30 different Auckland secondary schools have competed in three divisions since Monday, with last night’s prizegiving wrapping up Polyfest for this year.
Camaraderie and passion for Māori culture were on full display among performers and spectators at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.
With haka-offs, karaoke and a DJ booth, there was plenty for the whole whānau to enjoy.
Fourteen division one groups stunned crowds of supporters inside the venue, and outside on the big screen, set in the festival’s style and surrounded by food stalls and pākihi Māori (Māori business).
Skye Stirling, owner of KRS Apparel, was there enjoying a view of the performances from her clothing stall.
“It’s awesome to be here at events like this in South Auckland. Everyone’s happy and enjoying themselves. Expressing our culture with pride.”
For Stirling, the event is a testament to the heart of South Auckland, a far cry from negative connotations and assumptions often perpetuated outside of the area.
Peter Tumata, Pou Tikanga at Puawaitahi Child Maltreatment Multi Agency, said events like this are vital for the well-being of young Māori.
“These kaupapa are important especially for rangatahi to whakawhanaungatanga (create kinship) within their reanga (generation), to encourage the growth of Te Ao Māori. Sometimes in our mainstream kura we find our tamariki feel a bit whakamā so to come together with kura kaupapa Māori gives them a sense of pride in their culture and identity but also their iwi.”
Polyfest Māori Stage division one results
Most Improved
Te Kapa Haka o Te Puna o Wairaka
Ngākau Nui ki te kaupapa
Te Whānau o Tupuranga & TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
Ngā Ira o Tua
Te Whānau o Tupuranga
Non Aggregates
Waiata Tira
3rd: Te Kapunga - James Cook High School
2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Manukura Wahine
3rd: Te Uamairangi
2nd: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
1st: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
Manukura Tāne
2nd = Te Whānau o Tupuranga, Te Kapunga & TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Kākahu Wahine
3rd: Te Kapunga
1st = Ngā Puna o Waiōrea & Te KH o Te Puna o Wairaka
Kākahu Tāne
2nd = Ngā Puna o Waiōrea & Te Kapunga
1st: Te KH o Te Puna o Wairaka
Co-Ed Mau Rākau
3rd: Te Kapunga
2nd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga
1st: Te Uamairangi
Aggregates
Whakaeke
3rd: Te Kapunga
2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Mōteatea
3rd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
2nd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Waiata a Ringa
3rd: Te Kapunga
2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Poi
3rd: Te Kapunga
2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Mau Rākau
3rd: Titikōpuke - Dilworth School
2nd: Kings College
1st: Te Whānau o Tupuranga
Haka
3rd: Te Kapunga
2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Haka Taparahi
Kahurangi ki Maungawhau
Whakawātea
3rd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga
2nd: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
1st: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
Mita o te Reo
3rd: Kings College
2nd: TW o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea
Overall Placings
4th: Te Kapunga - James Cook High School
3rd: Te Whānau o Tupuranga - Kia Aroha College
2nd: Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae
1st: Ngā Puna o Waiōrea - Western Springs College
— This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air