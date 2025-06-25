Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Polkinghorne’s new book: Reality star ‘shaken’ by encounter with eye surgeon

By
Investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Reality TV star Julia Lorimer told the Herald she was paired together with Philip Polkinghorne at a writing course in June.

Reality TV star Julia Lorimer told the Herald she was paired together with Philip Polkinghorne at a writing course in June.

A reality star from The Real Housewives of Auckland says an encounter with Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne in a creative writing class last week left her shaken - and the tutor phoned to check on her afterwards.

Julia Lorimer, 56, told the Herald that halfway through the one-day-long

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand