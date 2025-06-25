Reality TV star Julia Lorimer told the Herald she was paired together with Philip Polkinghorne at a writing course in June.
A reality star from The Real Housewives of Auckland says an encounter with Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne in a creative writing class last week left her shaken - and the tutor phoned to check on her afterwards.
Julia Lorimer, 56, told the Herald that halfway through the one-day-longwriting course, she was paired with Polkinghorne by their tutor. She has asked not to identify the course and tutor.
Lorimer initially had no idea who he was, or that he had been tried for murdering his wife, Pauline Hanna, she said.
“I didn’t follow the trial or recognise him. I always thought of Polkinghorne as a tall ... doctor” the Auckland socialite told the Herald.
Lorimer said Polkinghorne was meant to read her a writing extract to critique - but claims he ended up divulging much more.
Polkinghorne’s defence was that Hanna was exhausted by her work during the Covid response, had a history of mental health issues, was on medication for depression, then died by suicide.
Polkinghorne’s former lover, Madison Ashton, told the Herald she believes his book will be a “snooze fest.”
“He is a sociopathic narcissist and will be craving the attention. I’m not interested in him, and I hope he leaves me out of the book; I didn’t kill Pauline or make her crazy. You might be up for a serve as well” Ashton told the Herald.
In 2016 Lorimer - then known as Julia Sloane - made international headlines after she made a racial slur against another housewife on TV show The Real Housewives of Auckland.
She also researched and co-hosted an award-winning documentary, “Let’s talk about sex” - currently billed on Apple TV as a journey through the world of Kiwi sexuality.
“Her journey takes us inside a dungeon, onto a pole-dancing stage, behind the scenes at a sex-toy shop, and inside the very real world of VR sex” the Apple TV blurb says.
Lorimer is also a children’s author who recently self-published her fourth book - Kākāriki and the worm garden - to coincide with Matariki.
Lorimer told the Herald she was on the writing course because she has recently started writing her first novel, about a road trip inspired by a true story.
According to her, the first hour of the course was taken up with writing, then halfway through it, she and Polkinghorne were put together in a pair.
They read extracts from their books and Lorimer said that to break the ice she told Polkinghorne her novel touched on methamphetamine.
“All I knew was his name was Philip, and he was writing a memoir. I told him my story involved a bit about meth. He said, ‘my memoir touches on meth.’ He [said he] also worked in the medical field and was charged with murdering his wife four years ago.”
In November, Polkinghorne was sentenced to 150 hours of community work for possessing 37.7g of methamphetamine and pipe.
“I asked if he poisoned her...then clicked it was Philip Polkinghorne in the documentary. He told me he was duped into the filming, but hasn’t watched it yet,” Lorimer said.
Lorimer says Polkinghorne told her he made notes while he was in court during the trial. She believes his book will discredit police and the crown’s expert witnesses.
“He told me he should not have been charged or gone to trial and his book was looking at the science behind the evidence.
Lorimer said although it was confronting meeting Polkinghorne she didn’t feel unsafe and was relieved they didn’t swap numbers.
“Look he was very friendly and wished he could’ve done more to help Pauline but he said she was a drunk, and depressive.”
Philip Polkinghorne declined to comment.
Carolyne Meng-Yee is an Auckland-based investigative journalist who won Best Documentary at the Voyager Media Awards. She was recently runner-up for Best Editorial Campaign and part of a team that won Best Coverage of a Major News Event: Philip Polkinghorne Murder Trial. She worked for the Herald on Sunday from 2007-2011 and rejoined the Herald in 2016 after working as an award-winning current affairs producer at TVNZ’s 60 Minutes, 20/20 and Sunday.