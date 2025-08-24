Work begins on removing Auckland level crossings, easing pain for commuters

“The City Rail Link is on schedule to open next year, and will reshape travel for much of Auckland. Commuters can expect faster journeys, less congestion, and a range of other major benefits,” Bishop said.

“Level crossings – where roads intersect with train tracks – are a common source of frustration for motorists. Most people know the sinking feeling when warning lights start flashing and the barriers come down, signalling an approaching train. For truck drivers, tradies, couriers, and many others, those minutes of waiting can mean lost time, and in many cases, lost income,” Bishop said.

Brown said that with the CRL opening next year, allowing for more trains to be added to the network, “removing the level crossings and building new road and pedestrian bridges will cut congestion and make it safer for people to walk and drive in the area”.

“This is about getting a good deal for Aucklanders and is a great example of what can happen when government and council partner to get the work done and improve safety.”

In February 2025 the Government and Auckland Council each confirmed $200 million in funding for the first three years of the work. The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) board approved funding in April 2025. It is anticipated the remainder of the cost will be allocated through the National Land Transport Programme 2027-30.

Auckland’s full level crossing removal programme – so trains don’t stop the traffic on dozens of road and pedestrian crossings across the city’s rail network post-CRL – has previously been costed at $3 billion.

In the past few years, several level crossings have been removed, including two as part of the CRL works at Normandy Rd and Porters Ave in Mt Eden.

In March, Auckland Council announced it was bringing forward $550m in its 10-year budget to remove level crossings at Takanini and Glen Innes.

The move, which will involve the removal of all remaining level crossings on the Southern and Eastern rail lines and the construction of eight new road and pedestrian bridges, was subject to NZTA approving the first $200m of co-funding announced by the Government in February 2025.