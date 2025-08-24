Advertisement
Work begins on removing Auckland level crossings, easing pain for commuters

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
The level crossing on Maurice Rd, Penrose, where a fatal accident occurred on April 4. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Government and Auckland Council hope to cut travel times for Auckland commuters as a result of a big investment in replacing the city’s level crossings.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Transport Minister Chris Bishop were joined by Mayor Wayne Brown at a sod-turning to mark the start of construction

