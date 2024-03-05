The Government’s release of its draft transport plans is set to dominate in Question Time today.

Acting PM Winston Peters will fill in for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Parliament, due to Luxon’s trip to Australia to meet Asean leaders.

That trip was delayed by a breakdown of the Air Force’s Boeing, which meant Luxon had to take a commercial flight instead.

Labour and Green MPs will ask questions of Transport Minister Simeon Brown after his release yesterday of the Government’s draft plan for transport.

That included roading priorities, and plans to increase vehicle registration fees by $50 a year, as well as setting out fuel tax increases from 2027 onwards. National had promised not to increase fuel taxes in the 2023-2026 term, but has set out a 12 cent increase in January 2027, followed by a further 6c a litre in 2028 and 4c a litre each following year. By the end of the next parliamentary term, the Government will have raised fuel taxes by 22c a litre.

The Government also plans to increase traffic infringement fines and to ask police to boost their enforcement on the roads.

Broadcasting Minister Melissa Lee will face questions from Labour’s Willie Jackson – a former broadcasting minister – as Lee comes under scrutiny over her response to the news that Newshub faces closure in June unless a white knight investor comes forward.

This morning, Lee said she had updated Cabinet on Monday on both the Newshub closure and on TVNZ’s annual result, showing its total revenue had slumped 13.5 per cent in the last year and a net loss of $16.8 million for the six months ending December.

TVNZ has flagged further cost-cutting to try to address that.

Lee said this morning that she had asked officials to come back to her on the issue of transmission costs – one of the areas Newshub had earlier asked for relief on. Lee has not yet said whether the Government will shift to supporting the Fair Digital Bargaining Bill, which addresses the issue of social media giants using news content, saying only she would consider it after a select committee process.