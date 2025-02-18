The deal established growing connections in several industries. It detailed how “trade and investment missions” would be encouraged in the “immediate term” as well as larger co-operation in tourism.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown (left) and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters (right) in Rarotonga. Photo / RNZ

The two countries promised to “finalise necessary arrangements” for seafood exports from the Cook Islands to China, while also exploring opportunities in the seabed minerals sector which was described as a “national priority for the Cook Islands”.

It highlighted China’s “long history” of supporting infrastructure in the Cook Islands when committing to investigate possible future projects, citing the controversial Belt and Road Initiative which China has used to help fund infrastructure projects across the globe.

Also referenced was the maritime and oceans sector, where co-operation relating to “hydrography, geospatial and foreshore protection, maritime transport and attendant infrastructure” would be explored.

With the Cook Islands very susceptible to natural disasters, China promised to help enhance disaster preparedness, mitigation and relief through joint disaster management training, humanitarian support and the “establishment of a China-Pacific Island countries disaster management co-operation mechanism”.

That was in addition to advocating for “simplified access” for the Cook Islands to climate finance, given the country was “most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change”.

It identified “regionalism” as a “cornerstone of the Pacific” and noted China had “gone to great lengths to deepen its engagement within the region in the past decade”.

“We will engage in advance discussions prior to the Cook Islands’ hosting of any regional meetings that China ordinarily attends in any capacity (such as the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting) to identify ways in which we can support each other as both hosts and participants, to advance our collective regional interests.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters had expressed significant concern about reports of a deal between the Cook Islands and China, given the Cook Islands was a realm country of New Zealand.

Peters had criticised Brown for not consulting with New Zealand ahead of the deal while Brown believed the Cook Islands was entitled to sign such agreements with foreign powers without New Zealand’s input.

It followed already high tensions between the two nations after Brown supported and subsequently backed down on a proposal to create a Cook Islands passport, which Peters warned would make citizens’ current New Zealand passport redundant.

In a statement today following the release of the deal, Peters said he would analyse its contents and intended to engage with the Cook Islands Government in “the days ahead”.

He also noted how the Cook Islands and China had previously stated multiple agreements had been signed during Brown’s visit.

“We look forward to the release of all those agreements without delay, so that the Cook Islands people and New Zealand can get clarity on the substance and scope of the intended co-operation between China and the Cooks.

“Consultation and transparency must lie at the heart of the New Zealand-Cook Islands relationship.”

