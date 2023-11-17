NZ First leader Winston Peters had his media stand-up interrupted by a member of the public who wanted to give him a hug today.

Peters, who was standing outside the Cordis hotel in Auckland where coalition negotiations are continuing, was accosted by a jovial member of the public who said, “Sole, how are you?”.

Peters, appearing not to know the man, said, “Hang on, I’m in the middle of a conference here”, and then, “Hey, we’re not the Labour Party”.

Peters earlier said just a “few more hours” are needed before the next governing arrangement can be finalised and believes “we’re probably closer to the finish line than you guys think”.

However, Peters, who had just finished a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with National, cautioned against expecting an announcement today.

He also revealed the mini-Budget he and incoming National Finance Minister Nicola Willis had promised before Christmas may be scaled down.

He wouldn’t elaborate on what had been achieved in today’s meeting but confirmed it was solely focused on policy and indicated there had been no discussion between NZ First and National about ministerial portfolios or who would take the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

“Not quite,” Peters said when asked if policy disagreements between the two parties had been ironed out.

He suspected it would be a “bit premature” to expect an announcement today. Peters believed he would be in Auckland for the weekend, echoing National leader Christopher Luxon’s comments earlier today.

Peters said he hadn’t spoken to Act leader David Seymour today. Ahead of yesterday’s meeting with National, Peters had met with Seymour.

However, Peters said it was possible he and Seymour would talk in the afternoon. Seymour was set to have a meeting with Luxon at some stage today.

Ahead of his meeting, Peters acknowledged some of NZ First’s policies had been ruled out during negotiations.

Asked to name those policies, Peters refused and said it was not the time for him to make those kinds of announcements.

“We’ve got to do that collectively.”

When asked if the next government would deliver on promises of a mini-Budget before Christmas, Peters said: “I think I can say that, yes. Not a mini-Budget but an announcement.”

He left in his vehicle before he could elaborate on what form that announcement would take.