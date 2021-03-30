Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Will overhaul of rape trials see more innocent Māori men in jail?

7 minutes to read
The Sexual Violence Legislation Bill would overhaul how rape trials are run. Supporters say the proposals are long overdue, but opponents say they will erode fair trial rights. Photo / 123rf

The Sexual Violence Legislation Bill would overhaul how rape trials are run. Supporters say the proposals are long overdue, but opponents say they will erode fair trial rights. Photo / 123rf

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government is being warned that proposals to overhaul how rape trials are run would see more innocent Māori men in jail.

The caution comes from Lady Heeni Phillips-Williams, co-president of the Sir Peter Williams

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.