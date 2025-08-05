Advertisement
Why Winston Peters and Mark Brown need help in resolving the dispute between Cook Islands and NZ - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Foreign Minister Winston Peters during a Pacific Mission in 2020. Photo/ Michael Craig

Audrey Young
Opinion by Audrey Young
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.
Learn more

Winston Peters and Mark Brown are not the people best suited to sorting out the constitutional crisis between New Zealand and the Cook Islands over the Cooks’ “comprehensive strategic partnership” with China.

There is too much of the old bull-young bull dynamic

