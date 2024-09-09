How could you not be? Every contentious spending decision made by the Government is met with Labour’s favourite rejoinder that the coalition is prioritising tax relief for landlords above... well, almost everything.
What’s significant about the landlord tax cuts is it is the first instance in some time where Labour appears to have won an argument on tax. Public polling on the issue is scarce to non-existent, but members of the Government have privately admitted that this particular tranche of the tax package (a small but not insignificant $2.9 billion over four years) has been a tough sell in the way that straight income tax cuts are not.
Members of the Labour right hold this view for good reason. Poor Labour has been convincingly dealt to at nearly every election from the demise of Helen Clark to now, in no small part because the party simply could not stop talking about raising taxes. Even when the party finally won, in 2017, it did so in a way that was so unconvincing that many (including the incumbent Prime Minister) thought it had lost – Labour and the Greens’ combined party vote was lower than National’s – an impressive feat for a third-term Government, and a weak mandate from a party that just six weeks earlier thought it was so popular, members portmanteaued the word “mania” to their leader’s name.
But Labour has finally won on interest deductability, proving it can put up a good battle on tax – in part by playing variations on the great Tory tax standards like giving the tax cut an unfriendly name, which follows in the noble tradition of ute taxes, KiwiSaver taxes, bach taxes, death taxes.
What is interesting about the next election, however, is that it might be the first election in many where Labour might be on firmer ground than the coalition on tax.
Labour appears to be considering shifting some of the tax burden from income earners to the owners of capital. The party then needs to choose whether to use the revenue it raises from that new tax to cut taxes for income earners (which was the 2023 Wealth Tax policy), to lift public spending, or a mixture of both.
All options present risk for the coalition, particularly National.
Lifting spending is probably the easiest to diffuse. The coalition continues to tell the public that it can have good public services without Labour levels of taxation, but is currently doing a terrible job of proving that this is actually true. Voters might, in 2026, be inclined to listen to a “better public services” argument from Labour, and the party seems to be gearing up for this, with leader Chris Hipkins telling everyone who will listen that spending levels will need to increase as the population ages.
Using the money raised to fund further tax cuts is probably the most politically challenging for National. If Labour put up a tax package like 2023′s proposal it could use about $4b a year in additional revenue to reduce income taxes by $20 a week. The coalition would need to at least consider matching that, but would struggle to fund it without crippling spending cuts.
Act might look to reduce the tax burden by cutting spending. The party is fairly unsentimental about the size of government and might to a decent job of cobbling together cuts large enough to fund a large tax cut.
National, however, would struggle. Having cut spending by $1.5b a year this year, with further cuts to come, it’s hard to see how the party would be able to find further cuts large to slash income taxes close to what Labour could offer through hiking taxes elsewhere.
Labour will probably try the “no new taxes” line again in 2023, but voters can hardly be blamed for not believing them.
For all these challenges, the real threat to National on tax in 2026 isn’t Labour’s tax policy, but its own.
It’s no secret. National is ideologically wedded to a radioactively unpopular tax change: scrapping the top tax bracket introduced by Labour following the 2020 election. This was part of its tax policy until it u-turned in November 2022, officially because of gloomy forecasts from the Reserve Bank (the fact the policy seems extremely unpopular probably contributed).
National believes in getting rid of this bracket and returning to a flatter tax system and the party’s donors very much believe in it. National has some form in scrapping top tax brackets, with Key inheriting a 39% tax rate from Clark and managing to get rid of it.
But things are far different now. Mainly because of a clever booby trap left by Labour.
The Fifth and Sixth Labour Government’s tax rates look alike, but cannot be more different.
For much of Clark’s time in office, the top tax rate kicked in at income over $60,000 - in 2008, 15% of income earners had some tax paid at the top rate.
The Sixth Labour Government cleverly set the threshold much higher so that only 2-3% of income earners actually pay it. The trick was borrowed from the UK Labour Government of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. They too implemented a tax on very high incomes. After 14 years of Tory rule, the tax rate remains intact.
National faces an identical problem here. There will never be a good time to repeal that tax threshold, there will always be a competing spending demand. The party would need deep reservoirs of popularity to get rid of it - something it lacks.
If it wins a second term and delivers the first surplus in more than half a decade, it is politically untenable for New Zealand’s highest earners to be first in line to reap the reward. It will either need to deliver further tax relief for everybody, or nobody at all.
Act might try to skate around this by itself promising to get rid of the top rate, but this would almost inevitably lead to six weeks of Christopher Luxon being pressured to “rule out” giving in to that demand, which, seems highly likely.
When asked on Monday about axing the tax, Luxon said he hadn’t given it thought yet and fair enough. He’ll have plenty of time to contemplate it in 2026.