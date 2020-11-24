Why Chris Hipkins was late for the Labour caucus class photo

Ministers David Parker and Chris Hipkins arriving late for the Labour caucus official photograph at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The children eating their packed lunches on a school trip to Parliament reckoned the Labour MPs did a good job of their class photo.

"Everyone's smiling and no one's being silly," one said.

The 65-strong Labour caucus each had their names stickered to the steps of Parliament ordered in their Cabinet and list rankings so there wasn't much messing around with who stood next to whom.

Photographer Colin McDiarmid taking a cheeky opportunity for a selfie with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour caucus. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The silliest the photo got was when seasoned photographer Colin McDiarmid asked for a selfie with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after taking the formal photo ahead of the first day of the 53rd Parliament.

Though there were a few latecomers - Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Attorney General David Parker and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall had to jog down the steps to their places after a briefing on the latest Covid case.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour caucus on Parliament Steps for their official photograph. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Their colleagues applauded as they took their places.

"Glad you could make it," McDiarmid said from the top of the stepladder.