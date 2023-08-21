Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to announce health milestones the Government has hit. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to announce health milestones the Government has hit. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will celebrate a range of health milestones this afternoon, at his post-Cabinet press conference.

The milestones include the number of free prescriptions, people taking up mental health access in primary health, and pay equity pay rises.

Hipkins will also respond to the National Party’s pledge to fund 13 cancer treatments available in Australia but not in New Zealand.

National said it would fund the money for this by rolling back Labour’s Budget decision to make most prescriptions free by cancelling the $5 co-payment.

National will now means-test free prescriptions, keeping the policy for people on low incomes or superannuitants. People with a Community Services Card or Super Gold Card will still have the $5 co-pay removed. Everyone else will have to pay.

The party would return to the old system which caps the total amount paid by a family in a year at $100.

National has costed the policy at $280 million over four years.

This week is the second to last sitting week of Parliament. Both parties are eager to wrap up and get out onto the hustings.

On Monday morning, the Government announced it would amend the law to ensure schools are teaching maths, reading and writing the same way from 2026.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the Government intended to add core teaching requirements to the national curriculum under the Education and Training Act 2020.

The requirements, also known as the Common Practice Model, were currently being developed by an expert group and it was expected they would be released for consultation at some point during Term 4 of this year, meaning changes to the legislation would occur in the next term of government.

Schools could then implement the requirements from next year before they became compulsory in 2026.

It would apply to primary, intermediate and secondary schools.

“We have great teachers, but historically the curriculum hasn’t always been clear about how core subjects should be taught, and it’s meant there are wide variations of teaching,” Tinetti said.

Labour had come under fire from National for allegedly going soft on core subjects, something National is campaigning on addressing with a policy to “teach the basics brilliantly”.

The party’s education spokeswoman Erica Stanford said Labour had “copie[d] National’s homework”.

“After six years of being completely directionless in education, Labour has copied part of National’s policy in a desperate attempt to turn around plummeting educational achievement,” Stanford said.

“Labour is so completely clueless in education that they are waiting to see National’s policies and simply copying our homework.

“After six months of attempting to critique National, Labour has today announced one part of National’s four-part Teaching the Basics Brilliantly policy but leaving out core elements that make the policy effective,” she said.