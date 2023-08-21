About 5000 senior doctors and dentists will go on strike as union members vote to 'send a strong message to [Te Whatu Ora] it needs to improve its current substandard offer'. Photo / Getty Images

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS)’s chief executive Sarah Dalton said members wanted pay rates to increase with the Consumer Price Index.

“[The vote] is a significant endorsement of collective action and reflects the extreme frustration of members over Te Whaty Ora and the Government’s refusal to value our workforce, address staff shortages, and ensure that salaries maintain their real value against inflation,” Dalton said.

ASMS will issue strike notices to the employer with the first strike happening on September 5, followed by two more.

“The three endorsed strike dates send a strong message to the employer that it needs to improve its current substandard offer,” she said.

Some union members would continue working throughout the strikes to continue life-preserving services, she said.

