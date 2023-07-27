Chris Hipkins speaks to the media on his Christchurch visit

National claims the Government is poised to announce a policy to remove GST tax from fruit and vegetables.

National’s finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis claims Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been overruled by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with him set to announce a policy to remove GST.

Hipkins is in Christchurch to visit the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce and then to speak at the Local Government New Zealand 2023 Conference. He will front media at 2pm.

Willis said today she had been told that Hipkins planned to announce the GST policy despite “serious concerns” from Robertson.

Hipkins’ visit to Christchurch after meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This morning Hipkins showed Albanese around central Wellington businesses. Albanese, in his first visit to New Zealand as Australia’s Prime Minister, was yesterday welcomed to Parliament.

The pair announced a taskforce that would look at making travel between the two countries easier, without compromising biosecurity.

Albanese is in Wellington for bilateral meetings and to celebrate Australia and New Zealand jointly hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

It was the pair’s fifth meeting since Hipkins became Prime Minister in February.

Meanwhile, Blinken, the United States’ top diplomat, is also in Wellington, the first visit he has made to New Zealand and the first by an American Secretary of State since Rex Tillerson in 2017.

Blinken briefly met Hipkins before a longer bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. He was welcomed to Parliament with a pōwhiri on Thursday morning. It was the first pōwhiri to take place before Parliament’s new pou, which were unveiled before dawn.

Blinken is taking after many Northern Hemisphere countries renewing their interest in the Pacific as geopolitical tensions ramp up and Pacific countries grapple with a more assertive China.

Along with diplomatic meetings, Hipkins is today expected to face further questions about the party’s impending tax policy.

Te Pāti Māori today proposed what it says is the “most radical tax policy in a generation” that will help redistribute money from the country’s wealthiest few to over 98 per cent of New Zealanders.

It includes a major shake-up of income tax rates - including zero tax on income up to $30,000, taking GST off kai and a wealth tax, which Labour has ruled out but is also supported by the Green Party.

The policies form an overall bottom line for the party to “end poverty”, with elements of the policy - such as a wealth tax - likely to be integral parts of negotiations with any party that wants to work with them after the October 14 election.

The tax plan comes at a particularly contentious time for the Labour Government, with the Greens over the weekend doubling down in their bid for a wealth tax, saying Hipkins’ rule-out of a wealth and capital gains tax was meaningless if voters want them.

Hipkins has said he won’t budge, responding that the two smaller parties - which Labour would most likely need to work with to form a government - were ”welcome” to try to get such a policy over the line without Labour’s support.

But that rule-out has also proved unpopular within his own party, with David Parker this week stepping down as Revenue Minister saying it was “untenable” for him to continue in the role with him supporting a wealth tax.

Labour’s tax policy is expected to be released imminently.