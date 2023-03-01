Chris Hipkins speaks to media on Hawke’s Bay visit

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Hawke’s Bay locals feel nervous and angry after last night at a community meeting expressing their fears of looting following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hipkins, who was speaking to reporters this afternoon, gave an update on the Cyclone Recovery Taskforce and appeared alongside taskforce chairman Sir Brian Roche and Civil Defence Emergency Management acting director Roger Ball.

Hipkins said he had met with local growers, saying they put their “heart and soul” into their businesses and it was something Kiwis elsewhere in the country should acknowledged.

“There’s a long road ahead for us,” Hipkins said, adding he was listening to people and wanted to get the region on its feet as fast as they could.

On the impact of food prices, Hipkins said it would depend on decisions about whether crops were written off and how many could be harvested.

Transport and access issues would also have an impact on prices, he said.

Hipkins said more Government support would be required but they wanted to do that transparently and fairly, while debating an overall cost wasn’t particularly helpful at this stage.

“It’ll cost how much it will cost,” he said of the recovery.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Paul Apatu CEO of Apatu Farms in Puketapu. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay residents packed out the Crab Farm Winery in Napier’s Bay View last night to share their opinions on the level of looting since the cyclone hit and how they felt about the Government’s and police’s response.

On last night’s meeting, Hipkins said feedback was being taken on board and said the Police Commissioner was putting more resources into the region. He said he had spoken with Andrew Coster this morning.

Hipkins said people had a right to feel nervous and angry as it was an “unjust situation”. He added those feelings of fear were justified and fair.

There were still 145 additional police officers in the Eastern District, Hipkins said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Labour Tukituki MP Anna Lorck at the Bridge Pa Aerodrome in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police Minister Stuart Nash, who is also the Napier MP, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Police Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park were among the 200 people at the public meeting.

Residents spoke of encountering intruders, RNZ reported.

One man said someone had been in the bedroom and living room in his home, and had shone a torch into the children’s room. Others said they felt unsafe over what appeared to be would-be looters scoping out their properties.

One resident was shaken to see motorcyclists videoing property outside his home, while a woman said it was disconcerting to see patched gang members walking up her street.

Reports of looting emerged in the days following the cyclone and some communities including Puketapu, as revealed by the Herald, set up checkpoints on several access points using concrete blocks to deter looters.

Nash, speaking to Hawke’s Bay Today last night, conceded the response to crime could have been better and also criticised the tone taken by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“I buy into the fact that in hindsight we could’ve done some things differently. I’m going to sit down with the district commander tomorrow and look at what can be done immediately and then we can look at what lessons can be learned for future times,” he said.

“I also acknowledge that having the Police Commissioner coming out and saying, ‘What are you talking about, stats haven’t changed,’ is probably the wrong message to the people of Whirinaki and Bayview.”

Last week, reports emerged of Hawke’s Bay roadworkers being presented with firearms, claims Hipkins initially disputed before apologising after they were verified.

Several roadblocks were put in place by members of the Puketapu community after reports of looting. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National police spokesman Mark Mitchell, speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, was unforgiving in his assessment of Hipkins, calling him a “complete idiot” for doubting the roadworkers.

“People are very angry and they got up and they used examples of this in the meeting last night where they said, ‘Why do we get these central Government people out here beating their chest saying, look at what a great job we’re doing, when no one’s come to see us when we’ve had communications cut off, when we’ve had looting going on, when we don’t feel safe, we’re doing our own patrols and our own roadblocks that aren’t being supported and then we’re being told that everything’s fine and crime is reducing’, [the Government has] been completely tone deaf.”

Park, speaking to RNZ today, said some reports of looting had in fact been people in the region surveying the cyclone damage, something Hipkins had termed “disaster tourism”.

This was Hipkins’ third trip to Hawke’s Bay. In the last two visits, Hipkins had intended to travel to Wairoa to view the cyclone damage there but was foiled by low cloud and transport issues respectively.

During his trip. Hipkins was set to visit impacted orchardists in the Puketapu area before meeting rescue helicopter pilots and attending a Ministry of Primary Industries meeting with local growers.