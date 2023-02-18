Community meeting in Puketapu with residents wanting to set up roadblocks. Video / Mike Scott

Police are urging residents of a rural Hawke’s Bay village under threat from looters not to use firearms or create roadblocks.

It comes as more officers will be deployed in the hope it limits the “abhorrent” crime reported to police since Cyclone Gabrielle landed.

The Herald earlier revealed the Puketapu community west of Napier had called an urgent meeting today to discuss its response to sightings of looters last night.

Those in attendance had agreed to install roadblocks with concrete barriers on several access points into the village.

Locals also voiced their concern that people would start carrying weapons if the looting continued.

“People are going to arm themselves,” one resident said.

Police, who earlier told the Herald more officers would be patrolling the area tonight, have warned people against carrying firearms.

“We’d remind people that activity like arming yourself puts you, the community and others at potential risk, and you could risk criminal charges,” a police spokesperson said.

About 50 locals gathered for a community meeting in Puketapu to discuss looters. Photo / Mike Scott

They also advised against creating roadblocks, saying those would impede emergency responders.

“Likewise, blocking accessways could harm people if emergency services do not have free access to these areas.”

The spokesperson said police understood the frustration in the community and that officers had engaged with the community to reassure people sufficient resources would be provided.

“The Police Eagle helicopter will also be flying above the district, helping our officers on the ground.”

In a statement, Eastern District commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said she would not tolerate people preying on affected communities.

“If anyone takes advantage of other people’s misery during this crisis, our officers will investigate.

“Targeting people in a crisis is abhorrent and we’re not tolerating it.”

Police have been monitoring queues for food, fuel and cash since Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Photo / George Heard

More than 100 additional officers had been brought into the district, including to areas that have been cut off.

”People are hurting, many are still without power, and some are unable to go home,” Park said.

“Part of our response is being on the streets and in vulnerable areas, deterring the people who want to take advantage of this disaster.”

She urged people to report crime if they witnessed it. Park also encouraged those who had not yet reported themselves as safe to do so as soon as possible through the Registering I’m Alive online form.

Puketapu and the surrounding areas were among the worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle on Tuesday, with countless homes, vehicles, orchards, and businesses destroyed by floodwaters from various overflowing rivers.

Yesterday, the village learned one of their own had perished in the cyclone - 59-year-old mother Marie Greene, who was reportedly found deceased in the roof cavity of her Dartmoor Rd cottage.

Residents told the Herald around five people in a silver, flat-deck ute were found looting a property along Puketapu Rd about 9pm yesterday. They scarpered as locals approached and it was unclear whether anything was stolen.

“The looting’s going to get quite scary,” Puketapu Hotel owner Mary Danielson predicted.

“It’s not people around here, no way.”

Mary Danielson has owned the Puketapu Hotel for 17 years. Photo / Mark Mitchell

At the meeting, security was the central issue after last night’s incident, and it was proposed roadblocks be erected and manned through the night by members of the community.

“We just need people for security at nights,” one person said.

Two people were appointed to list those who were willing to patrol the roadblocks.

Another man, who arrived shortly after the meeting began, said he had spoken with emergency response representatives, expressing the community’s need for security, but said it was unlikely help in that form would come from the army or police.

“My message to [one emergency service person] was, ‘We cleared the roads, so we can block them’.”

He proposed that concrete blocks should be placed on the road edge with a truck or tractor parked in between. The man indicated he had already sourced some blocks already.

Many people were in favour of the idea, which was put to a vote. The frustration and stress caused by the cyclone and then the looting was palpable.

One man suggested installing an evening curfew, but that was quickly dismissed as others explained that trips into town were becoming more regular as power was slowly restored to Napier, and stocks of essentials were running low.