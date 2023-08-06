National’s Christopher Luxon is set to give his views on the Government’s decision to build two three-lane tunnels for vehicles and a 21km light rail tunnel across the Waitematā Harbour.

The Herald on Sunday revealed the Government had agreed to the most ambitious of the proposed harbour crossings: two three-lane tunnels (one in each direction) for cars and trucks in between the central Auckland motorway junction and Akoranga on the North Shore. The tunnels would be 5-6km long, at least twice as long as the Waterview Tunnel. The goal is to start construction by 2029.

Luxon is expected to respond to the announcement in a media stand-up in Auckland about 12.15pm.

A 21km light rail tunnel would stretch from Albany to the Wynyard Quarter, passing through Takapuna and Belmont. It would be a separate project from the two roading tunnels, and be built in stages after at least the first of the road tunnels was completed.

As the tunnels were built, the use of the existing Harbour Bridge would change: two lanes would be turned into dedicated bus lanes to extend the Northern Busway to the CBD, and some clip-on lanes would become cycling and walkways. Waka Kotahi was also looking into building an elevated walkway above the cycle lanes to separate pedestrians.

The remaining four lanes would be for general traffic.

The details of the proposed second Auckland Harbour crossing. Photo / NZME

Steps would also be taken to rebuild SH1 north of the bridge to raise it up and reduce the risk of flooding.

The indicative costings for the full plan total $35 billion to $44.5 billion, but the tunnels would be built in stages to spread it out. The Government had asked Waka Kotahi to look at funding options and said it was open to considering different options.

Hipkins, speaking in Auckland this morning alongside Transport Minister David Parker and several Auckland MPs, said there was “no question” additional connectivity across the harbour was required.

“The recent wind-related bridge closures of the Harbour Bridge, and the increasing frequency of flooding on the approaches north of the bridge, illustrate the city’s vulnerability to interruptions.

“These new tunnels future-proof the city’s transport network by reducing reliance on the Harbour Bridge while creating fast new options for getting in and out of the city.”

He didn’t rule out using a toll to pay for some of the project, saying the current Harbour Bridge was formerly tolled.

“All options in how we fund this are still on the table,” Hipkins said when asked whether public-private partnerships or further borrowing could be used to fund the project.

In a press release, National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the announcement added to Labour’s light rail “fantasy” as the possible route of light rail between the airport and the CBD was still unclear.

“This is yet another desperate announcement by a Labour Government that has failed to deliver one major new transport project in their entire six years in office.

“Labour promised light rail to Mt Roskill by 2021 but has yet to deliver a single metre of track, even after spending more than $140 million on consultants.”