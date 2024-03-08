A protestor at the lecture held by USA’s Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Dr. Bonnie Jenkins, said 'Free Palestine' and 'You're funding genocide' as she was removed by Police. Video / Audrey Young

A leading United States official in the Aukus programme had to abandon her speech in Wellington today after it was disrupted by pro-Palestinian and anti-Aukus protestors planted among the audience.

Bonnie Jenkins, the Under-Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, has been appointed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the senior official to lead the State Department’s work on Aukus implementation. She was met by vocal protestors as she arrived at a lecture theatre behind the Old Government Buildings in Victoria University’s downtown campus.

She was about to begin her speech titled “meeting 21st Century Security Challenges Together” to about 100 people when a member of the audience jumped up and asked members of the audience to bow their heads in a moment’s silence to “think about all the Palestinians who have died from US-funded weapons in the last few months”.

Bonnie Jenlins, US Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security and lead State Dept official for Aukus implementation.

Most people obliged.

He then would not leave the front of the lecture theatre and began talking about genocide and international rights and said Jenkins was not welcome in New Zealand. Despite pleadings from the audience, he would not budge.

Jenkins was taken into an adjoining room by plain-clothes police officers until the protestEr was escorted out by security guards.

Jenkins re-emerged and had just begun her speech when another member of the audience stood up, said a few words in Māori, and said Jenkins was an embarrassment and “had no place in this country”. The protestor unfolded a Palestinian flag.

Jenkins was escorted out again and police officers entered the theatre and took away the protestor.

With Jenkins still absent, Mike Smith, veteran anti-nuclear activist and the former Labour Party general secretary, addressed the audience about a presentation Jenkins had given recently to the Atlantic Council about Aukus.

He said the person who had introduced her at the presentation had advocated that the United States be the first to use a nuclear weapon in any war with China over Taiwan. Smith then left but had to return when security would not let him out of the building.

A protester at the Bonnie Jenkins speech leads the audience in a moment's silence as the guest speaker waits at the lectern. Photo / Audrey Young

While the audience continued to wait for Jenkins to return, a member of the International Socialist Organisation of Aotearoa commandeered the university equipment and put on an anti-Aukus video.

Eventually, it was announced the speech would not go ahead, at which point about a dozen protesters in the audience started changing in celebration: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Jenkins had been hosted at Victoria by the Centre for Strategic Studies.

Director Professor David Capie said the centre worked to foster public discussion and dialogue on foreign policy and national security issues.

“Everyone has the right to protest, but it’s a sad day when students and the public are denied an opportunity to listen to a speaker, to ask questions, and decide for themselves.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he was extremely disappointed to hear of the disruption.

“It showed contempt for the rest of those attending wishing to hear from the Under Secretary and reflects poorly on New Zealand. People have a right to their views but expressing them in that way doesn’t lead to good outcomes.”

A protester outside Bonnie Jenkins' speech at Victoria University. Photo / Audrey Young

Jenkins met Defence Minister Judith Collins earlier in the week.

The main feature of the Aukus pact is a deal among the United States, Britain and Australia to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. New Zealand has expressed interest in what is known as Pillar Two which is yet to be defined but is likely to involve advances in military technology.