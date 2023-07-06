Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

University defends staff against ‘inflammatory’ attack from high-profile donors

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
Grant and Marilyn Nelson. Credit: Supplied via RNZ

Grant and Marilyn Nelson. Credit: Supplied via RNZ

Victoria University has stepped in to defend its academics after an attack on their integrity on a website founded by one of the university’s most high-profile donors.

Victoria’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Professor Margaret Hylandof said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics