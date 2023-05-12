Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Victoria University institute in wealthy donor research row faces closure

Thomas Coughlan
By
16 mins to read
Victoria University is facing a furious debate over academic freedom. Photo / Supplied

Victoria University is facing a furious debate over academic freedom. Photo / Supplied

A dispute between two wealthy philanthropists and Victoria University could see the closure of a well-regarded policy school that has scrutinised the way the government works since 1983.

The dispute arose after the school refused

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics