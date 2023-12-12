Unions protest at Parliament as Govt prepares to repeal Fair Pay Agreements

NZ Council of Trade Unions protest outside Parliament over the repeal of Fair Pay Agreements. Photo / Adam Pearse

Members and supporters of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions are gathering outside Parliament to protest against the Government’s plan to introduce legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements.

The protest, planned to start before midday, follows the delivery of a petition, signed by more than 14,000 people protesting the axing of Fair Pay Agreements, which made it easier for workers to band together to negotiate wages and working conditions.

“We are not going to sit on our hands while this Government takes away the biggest progress for workers in a generation,” Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said in a statement yesterday.

“The Government will hear our voice loud and strong against this move, which its own officials say would disproportionately impact women, Māori, Pacific people, young people and disabled people.”

More than 100 people have gathered in front of Parliament to hear from union representatives, workers and MPs who opposed the Government scrapping FPAs.

Several MPs from Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori came out of Parliament to speak to the crowd.

New Green MP Efeso Collins said the Government’s 100-day plan was “100 days of nonsense” and said the repealing was stealing people’s Christmas and stealing from the next generation’s future.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she had never been so disgusted with a government, aside from the one involved in the Foreshore and Seabed issue.

Labour Workplace Relations spokeswoman Camila Belich promised to reinstate FPAs when Labour returned to government.

The House moved into urgency last night as the coalition Government looked to rush through the repeal process of some laws Labour introduced while in power.

Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden believes FPAs are blunt tools to increase wages. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The House was currently in the final stages of debating the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, which would remove the bank’s requirement to focus on lowering unemployment and instead solely focus on returning inflation to the 1-3 per cent target band.

On Monday, Cabinet confirmed it would repeal the Fair Pay Agreements and extend 90-day work trials to include all businesses before Christmas.

Fair Pay Agreements were introduced by the Labour-majority Government just over a year ago. National and Act opposed it, saying it was “compulsory unionism” that harmed productivity.

Meanwhile, 90-day trials for businesses were first introduced under John Key’s National-led Government for businesses with fewer than 20 employees before it was extended to all businesses in 2010, a move then opposed vehemently and described by union leaders as the “biggest labour shake-up in 20 years”.

Labour in 2018 restored the trials to businesses with under 20 employees, among other measures, but now the new Government has vowed to return it to the original legislation.

National and Act both strongly opposed the Labour moves during its time in government and the policies were included in their coalition agreement. The policies are not mentioned in National’s agreement with NZ First.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.