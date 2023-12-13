People gather at the Beehive to protest the Government’s intention to repeal the smokefree legislation introduced in the last term by Labour. Photo / Adam Pearse

People gather at the Beehive to protest the Government’s intention to repeal the smokefree legislation introduced in the last term by Labour. Photo / Adam Pearse

More than 200 people are gathered outside the Beehive for Parliament’s second protest of the day, this time regarding the Government’s intention to repeal the world-leading smokefree legislation introduced in the last term by Labour.

There are several MPs from the Opposition Parties in attendance, including Labour’s Dr Ayesha Verrall, who led the legislation.

In Auckland people have gathered near the city’s hospital and plan to march to the Act Party headquarters in Epsom.

Many are waving placards that accuse the government of choosing kids over profits and not caring about the health and wellbeing of Kiwis.

People gather near Auckland City Hospital to protest the government's plan to repeal smokefree laws.

Prominent South Auckland community leader David Letele addressed the crowd saying while New Zealand had made great strides in cutting smoking rates in recent times his people were still being killed by tobacco and this coalition government would take away all those gains.

He said the community was being overrun by every single thing that was bad at their fingertips and the government thought was okay to add more.

“I call shame, shame to them,” an impassioned Letele told the crowd.

In Wellington Verrall said she was standing side-by-side with health professionals at Parliament and supporters in Auckland to make a resounding call for the Government to come to its senses and stop its repeal of the Smokefree legislation.

“It’s completely immoral this coalition Government are planning to repeal this legislation to pay for its tax cuts. The harms of tobacco on our communities and whānau are starkly clear, with evidence showing that the Smokefree legislation would save over 8,000 lives, extend Māori life expectancy and save about $1.3 billion in healthcare costs,” she said.

“The consequences of the National-led Government’s decisions are severe and may cost the economy billions as a result of health implications faced by working Kiwis, who may be forced to leave their jobs.”

Ayesha Verrall, former health minister, speaks to the crowd of people protesting the Govt's move to repeal smokefree legislation. Photo / Azaria Howell

Verrall, speaking to the crowd, told stories of the people whose health has been compromised by smoking, including those who developed cancer or had to lose limbs.

”This is the toll that tobacco takes on our communities.”

Verrall declared the repealing of the smokefree legislation was not originally planned by National.

”This is the result of a dirty deal done in a back room,” she claimed.

Verrall said we need “Dr. [Shane] Reti to honour his hippocratic oath.”

Former MP Hone Harawira at a protest against the Government's move to repeal smokefree legislation. Photo / Azaria Howell

Speaking to the crowd at the Beehive, Hone Harawira, from the National Smokefree Taskforce, hit out at the “bunch of a**holes” in Parliament who want to repeal the legislation.

Harawira criticised Health Minister Dr Shane Reti for passing the repeal off to associate minister Casey Costello and said he would be confronting Reti about the matter.

”When I catch you in the one of the tangis back home, I’m going to give it to you,” he said of Reti.

“Let people die, so we can give tax cuts to our rich mates,” Harawira criticised the Government.

Harawira congratulated the “new Māori Party” for being at Parliament to continue the mahi the party initiated years ago regarding Smokefree 2025 before Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke and Tākuta Ferris received the petition.

This says it all... pic.twitter.com/hWRfZhFnDW — Maxine Gay (@GayMaxine) December 12, 2023

Hundreds gather outside the Beehive to protest Govt's move to repeal smokefree legislation. Photo / Azaria Howell

Over 45,000 Kiwis have voiced their opposition to the Government’s decision to repeal the globally acclaimed Smokefree legislation.

Māori health organisations, health workers and members of the public are gathering in Auckland and Wellington to protest the Government’s tobacco laws.

Hāpai Te Hauora Māori Public Health chief executive Jason Alexander says the Government has indicated “that they are supportive of achieving Smokefree 2025, however, their actions say otherwise - rejecting implementation of all three measures of this legislation vastly impacts the health of all communities, particularly Māori and Pacific”.

Hapai Te Hauora interim CEO Jason Alexander. Photo / NZME

The “Put People before Profit - Stop the Repeal of Smokefree Legislation” petition, which has garnered significant support, urgently calls on the Government to halt the repeal of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act. The petition emphasises the need to prioritise people over profit and calls for the full implementation of the smokefree legislation, with Māori leadership at the forefront of its recommendations.

Hāpai Te Hauora is a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua, Raukura Hauora o Tainui and Whānau Waipareira.

Leitu Tufuga, Tobacco Control Advocacy lead at Hāpai Te Hauora, emphasises that supporting the retention of smokefree legislation is a clear choice for whānau who believe in creating a smokefree generation and securing a healthier future for Aotearoa. The petition has gained momentum, attracting over 45,000 signatures from Kiwis who share concerns raised by health experts. The petition underscores the potential to save 5000 lives annually from tobacco-related harm and conserve $1.3 billion in the budget.







