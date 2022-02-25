Voyager 2021 media awards
PoliticsUpdated

Ukraine Crisis: Helen Clark, Jim McLay, Winston Peters on Vladimir Putin, the man who could once take a joke, but is now invading Ukraine

10 minutes to read
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark once saw Vladimir Putin regularly, but says he is now a changed man. Photo / Supplied.

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Former leaders and diplomats reflect on how Russia came to invade Ukraine, and what its President, Vladimir Putin, is really like.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark said she met Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly during

