- The Treaty Principles Bill was voted down at its second reading on Thursday.
- The bill’s architect David Seymour says he may propose the same policy again before the next election.
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the bill is “done” and he would not consider including such a policy again in future coalition agreements.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has ruled out including a Treaty Principles Bill policy in future coalition agreements as David Seymour considers resurrecting the controversial policy – or something similar – before the next election.
The bill failed at its second reading on Thursday with all political parties except Act voting against it.
But Act leader Seymour remains defiant, refusing to concede the bill has failed and indicating he is considering different options to try to keep his vision alive.
“It hasn’t failed. What it has done is put an uneasy conversation on the table,” Seymour said.