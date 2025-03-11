Senior Labour MP Peeni Henare faces his “first trip to the principal’s office” tomorrow evening when he goes before Parliament’s privileges committee for his involvement in a now world-famous haka inside the House.
The haka, started by Te Pāti Māori’s Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, was performed during voting after the first reading of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill in November.
While several opposition MPs stood up from their seats to join the haka, Henare, Maipi-Clarke and Te Pāti Māori leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer were referred to the committee for moving away from their seats to perform.
Te Pāti Māori MPs have been asked to appear before the privileges committee at the end of the month, a spokesperson for the party said.
“Our tikanga [is] that our MPs are heard as one group, given the haka was a unified response and we are a collective culture. We have not yet responded to the request to appear.”
Speaking to the Morning Shift podcast late last year, Maipi-Clarke said Waititi, her party’s co-leader, was originally supposed to rip the bill and start the haka, but instead, the bill was handed to her.
“I wasn’t even supposed to do that,” she said.
“But I knew I was going to get landed with something on that day and we’ve been prepping for about a year or so.”
Maipi-Clarke was “named” and suspended from Parliament for 24-hours for leading the haka. Being “named” is one of the most serious – and rare – punishments in Parliament.
At the time, the Minister behind the bill, Act leader David Seymour, said the haka was designed to stop the people who represent New Zealanders from having their say and “to get in other people’s faces”, especially because those doing it left their seats.
MPs can be referred to the privileges committee if a speaker believes they may have broken the rules of Parliament, breaching privilege. A question of privilege is raised by an MP by making a complaint to the Speaker.
The privileges committee does not always agree with the complainants – for example, Michael Wood was partly exonerated by the committee in 2023 after he was referred over declaring his Auckland Airport shares.
In this case, Speaker Gerry Brownlee made the referrals to the committee after letters from several MPs, including NZ First’s Shane Jones, National’s Suze Redmayne, and Act’s Todd Stephenson, complaining about the MPs’ actions.