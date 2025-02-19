Dame Jenny Shipley: “Unconscionable”

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley chose the word “unconscionable” to describe the bill, the same word used in the Crown’s apology she delivered to Ngāi Tahu in 1998.

“Over seven generations, the actions of the Crown in not honouring what we had committed to, was an unconscionable action.

“I view the fact we have this bill in front of us, we are proposing a different future in the way in which we treat this delicate and precious, innovative relationship, in a way that we think we can exclude the original partner from having a voice.”

Dame Jenny Shipley submitting on the Treaty Principles Bill to Parliament's Justice Select Committee. Photo / Julia Gabel

Shipley urged the committee to ditch the bill urgently, saying she could not “overstate the damage I think it is doing.”

“Frankly, I find it heartbreaking that I have lived through a generation where there were giants in Māoridom who as leaders stepped forward and created a vision which we now sit in and inherit today.

“Also political leaders, I think of Matiu Rata and Jim Bolger, Sir Douglas Graham, Doug Kidd, and more recently Chris Finlayson, who worked with some of the giants ... who had the courage to say in the context of the treaty, the loss of the language, is indefinsible.

“(They) worked with other Māori leaders to bring recovery and our generation is now inheriting the success and that is why I take deep offence that where we are starting to try over the last 50 years to rebuild some credibility around this relationship, that we would allow ourselves to be diverted.”

Toitu te Tiriti: Eru Kapa-Kingi

Māori activist Eru Kapa-Kingi, who was part of the team that lead a hīkoi of tens of thousands of people to Parliament in November, told the committee he “could give the most articulate, moving kōrero and it wouldn’t change a thing ...”

“That is the reality of advocating for rights of an albeit beautiful oppressed and minoritised people.”

He said the bill was based on a lie and reflected the void of knowledge and understanding among some New Zealanders.

“We have the indisputable truth on our side,” Kapa-Kingi said.

Eru Kapa-Kingi, spokesman for Toitū te Tiriti. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Having truth on our side is not the same as having power. Power is a numbers game, and numbers can supersede truth, and that is exactly what this bill does. It is based on a lie.

“If 82 people out of 100 suddenly decide in their minds that the sky is red, good luck to the remaining 18 defending what we all know to be true.”

Democracy Action

Democracy Action chairman Lee Short supports the bill, saying it provides an opportunity for New Zealanders to have a say on the Treaty principles.

“The general public has never been given such an opportunity before now despite the significant impact the principles defined by the Waitangi Tribunal and our courts are having on our constitution and our rights, including undermining the fundamental principles of democracy and equality of citizenship.

“This country belongs to all its citizens and we, all of us, should be given to the opportunity to determine the direction of our own nation.”

Short said there should also be a nationwide referendum on the principles.

