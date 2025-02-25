Treaty lawyer Annette Sykes says the “absolutely deplorable” Treaty Principles Bill is “attempting to erase the treaty from the soul of our nation”.
“It’s not surprising ... you had 100,000 people walk and march in unity against what is being proposed”, Sykes told Parliament’s Justice Select Committee on Wednesday.
“For me and Te Arawa, it was the first time we had seen 10,000 Māori, Pākehā, Pasifika, Asia, out on the streets, walking in unity to provide a clear stand to actually highlight the damning efforts that are being made to erase the Treaty from the soul of our nation.”
The Treaty Principles Bill proposes replacing the many treaty principles developed over several decades by experts, courts and the Waitangi Tribunal with three new ones created by Parliament.
It is very unlikely to become law. Seymour’s coalition partners, National and NZ First, have already said they will not support the bill past a first reading.