The architect of the bill, Act leader David Seymour, wants to “democratise the debate” over the Treaty “which has until this point been dominated by a small number of judges, senior public servants, academics, and politicians”.

Sykes compared the major impact the bill would have on the Treaty / Te Tiriti with the Magna Carta.

“I implore you, stop tinkering with the constitutional cornerstones. It’s unheard of for me. The Magna Carta is deeply embedded in my legal soul, just like the treaty.

ACT Party leader David Seymour. Photo / Alex Burton

“I would never ever try and see someone rewrite the Magna Carta, and the arrogance of anybody to suggest they have the power, the ability to do so, in this modern time, without discussion and the pre-consent of the other party is absolutely deplorable.”

Dame Anne Salmond, a professor of Māori studies at Auckland University, told the Committee race was a colonial construct with “no scientific validity and a horrible history”.

“(It’s) associated with slavery, genocide and other atrocities. Te Tiriti is about relationships, it’s not about race.

“In the debates around this bill it’s been used to try and dishonour the promises that were exchanged in Te Tiriti between each of the rangatira and the queen of England.”

She said the Act party were attempting to re-write the Treaty to say “what they wished it had said”.

It was a “disgrace to democracy” that the bill had been allowed to continue to the Select Committee.

“It should be put in the dustbin of history where it belongs.”

