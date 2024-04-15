Voyager 2023 media awards
Treasury says Kāinga Ora plans to sell 10k homes ‘unreasonable’, but Kāinga Ora might be right to want to sell

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Kāinga Ora housing in Parnell. Photo / Michael Craig

ANALYSIS

The Government is shifting its focus to Kāinga Ora, the agency charged with building and managing New Zealand’s state housing stock.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has accused the agency of being poorly

