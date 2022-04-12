Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Transport Minister Michael Wood tried to water down emissions, citing lack of green utes

5 minutes to read
Transport Minister Michael Wood sought to water down a transport emissions target. Photo / Dean Purcell

Transport Minister Michael Wood sought to water down a transport emissions target. Photo / Dean Purcell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Transport Minister Michael Wood tried to water down the Government's vehicle emissions targets because of concerns there would be a "potential lack of availability of zero and low emitting utes".

Wood drew up a Cabinet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.