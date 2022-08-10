Kiwi entertainers Dame Lynda and Dame Jools Topp during their cancer journey. Dame Lynda is now running for a seat on the Ashburton District Council. Photo / Facebook

She's tried her hand at many a thing over the years - and now Dame Lynda Topp is set to take on politics as she stands in the upcoming Local Body Elections.

Dame Lynda, 64, has spent much of this year undergoing gruelling treatment for breast cancer - but that has not stopped her stepping up as a candidate for the Ashburton District Council.

She is standing in the region's Western Ward and as of today will run against the incumbent Rodger Letham and Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan.

The Topp Twins - Dame Lynda and her sister Dame Jools - announced in March that they were both fighting breast cancer.

The Topp Twins at Auckland Rainbow Pride Parade 2020. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Jools was diagnosed with breast cancer 16 years ago and after having chemotherapy, went into remission.

However this year she discovered that her cancer has metastasised, and started radiation therapy.

In December 2021, Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive breast cancer.

She underwent a double mastectomy and started a harrowing six months of intensive chemotherapy.

The famous sisters spent more than four months apart during their treatment due to the Covid-19 pandemic but managed to get together for their recent birthday.

On August 4 they posted an update on their Facebook page.

Topp Twins - Lynda and Jools at 25 Photo / Supplied

"It has been eight months since Lynda was diagnosed with Grade 3 Breast Cancer and six months since Jools was discovered with a new tumour in her rib cage," they said.

"We are both alive and kicking but it has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and for Jools' radiation therapy.

"The love and support we have had from Kiwis and fans around the world has been amazing and we thank each and every one of you who have sent messages and donated to our Givealittle page.

"To all of you lots of love."

The pair also shared a series of photos showing the reality of their journey - of them in hospital and having treatment.

The pair became Kiwi television staples with their show The Topp Twins, where they played characters Camp Mother and Camp Leader, and Ken and Ken.

Both sisters were appointed Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours.

More than $132,600 has been donated to the siblings to help them through their battle with cancer.

Local elections decide who represents us on our city, district, and regional councils.

The people elected to local councils get to make decisions about daily living in New Zealand - and the future of towns and cities.

Elected members work together to set and collect rates, oversee town planning, and provide services like rubbish collection, parks and libraries.

Kiwis can vote in the Local Body Elections from September 16 to October 8.

The full and final list of candidates for each area will be published on August 17.

If you want to help click here to visit the Givealittle page.