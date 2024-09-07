Former Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes. Photo / Supplied

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of former Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes announcing his retirement. He stayed in the job for several months, leaving the role at the end of February this year.

Despite the long lead time, Hughes’ role remains without a permanent appointee, with Public Service Minister Nicola Willis’ office telling the Herald on Friday that as the process was ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Hughes actually informed then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of his intention to retire on July 4, 2023. It would have been arguably inappropriate for any Government to sort out a replacement in the months prior to an election, which likely led to the job being advertised this year. Applications to fill the vacancy closed on February 25.

The search was perhaps delayed by the election and the long time it took to form a Government. The Public Service Commissioner appoints most public service bosses, however, the Commissioner is effectively appointed by the Prime Minister who recommends a name to the Governor-General.