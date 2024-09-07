Advertisement
Top public service job still vacant a year after last boss Peter Hughes announced retirement

Thomas Coughlan
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Former Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes. Photo / Supplied

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of former Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes announcing his retirement. He stayed in the job for several months, leaving the role at the end of February this year.

Despite the long lead time, Hughes’ role remains without a permanent appointee, with Public Service Minister Nicola Willis’ office telling the Herald on Friday that as the process was ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Hughes actually informed then-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of his intention to retire on July 4, 2023. It would have been arguably inappropriate for any Government to sort out a replacement in the months prior to an election, which likely led to the job being advertised this year. Applications to fill the vacancy closed on February 25.

The search was perhaps delayed by the election and the long time it took to form a Government. The Public Service Commissioner appoints most public service bosses, however, the Commissioner is effectively appointed by the Prime Minister who recommends a name to the Governor-General.

Labour’s Public Service Spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall told the Herald it was “perplexing that the position of commissioner is still unfilled”.

“The commissioner’s role includes promoting integrity, accountability, and transparency throughout the public service and government agencies. This leadership is more important now than ever,” she said.

The Wellington rumour mill has churned with names put up and shot down. Heather Baggott has been acting commissioner since Hughes stepped aside.

One popular name, Rebecca Kitteridge, currently a deputy commissioner, reportedly ruled herself out.

The Public Service Commission is one of the four “central agencies” of the public service - the beating heart of Wellington. The other three are the Treasury, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and the Ministry for Regulation.

The recent departure of Caralee McLiesh means that of the four, only DPMC has a permanent head. Applications for McLiesh’s job closed on August 21. The lack of a permanent boss at the Ministry for Regulation can be excused by the fact that it has only recently been established, although applications for the permanent role closed in June.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.






