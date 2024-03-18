Voyager 2023 media awards
Politics

Top five conflict areas between NZ and China - according to NZ Defence Force officers at US military universities

David Fisher
By
8 mins to read
A team effort to boost investor confidence and economic growth is underway in China after Evergrande’s failure. Video / Carson Bluck
  • Research by a NZDF officer at a US military academy have identified five trigger points that could set China and New Zealand on a path to conflict;
  • The officer also found two key decisions on China will define New Zealand’s future;
  • A more diverse economy, diluting reliance on China, was identified as a protection and priority

Five trigger points have been identified as capable of forever altering the relationship between New Zealand and China, according to the thesis of a NZ Defence Force officer studying military strategy at a United

