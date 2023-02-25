Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Todd Muller on his journey back to the frontline

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Todd Muller is National's Climate Change and Agriculture spokesman. Photo / Andrew Warner

Todd Muller is National's Climate Change and Agriculture spokesman. Photo / Andrew Warner

This weekend National’s Blue-Green environmental wing will meet in Blenheim to discuss how the party will tackle everything from climate change to the conversion of productive land to forestry and housing.

Among them is someone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics