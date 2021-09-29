Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Jacinda Ardern's elimination strategy is dead, long live the elimination strategy

7 minutes to read
The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION

It's a tautology to say that any single week in a pandemic is consequential, but to borrow and bend the obvious line from Orwell, some weeks are more consequential than others.

The 10 days

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.