Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Thomas Coughlan: How Nanaia Mahuta lost control of Three Waters, and Jacinda Ardern lost control of Nanaia Mahuta

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
The PM is asked what she knew about the entrenchment clause in the Three Waters legislation. Video / Mark Mitchell

The PM is asked what she knew about the entrenchment clause in the Three Waters legislation. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta cut a sad figure in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon as her Three Waters bill was referred back to the committee of the whole house stage to have its immensely

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics