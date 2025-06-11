Advertisement
‘Sobering’ report reveals realities & optimism of Māori kids in the system: ‘The state is falling short’

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A new report shines a light on the shortfalls of wider care system for young Māori. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

WARNING: This article discusses suicide and may be upsetting to some readers.

Māori adults who were in the oranga tamariki system as kids are more likely than other Māori to be hospitalised for self-harm or in emergency housing and less likely to be employed, a new report finds.

The

