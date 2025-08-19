“It’s heartbreaking,” said Teachers’ Institute academic director Dr Nina Hood.

“The only small mercy is that the data isn’t getting worse.”

For the latest national assessments, the average maths results improved slightly compared with 2023 across each of Years 3, 6 and 8. The increase was so small, however, that it represented no statistically significant change.

There has also been little movement in national maths assessment results since 2013.

The average writing achievement results for 2024 were similar to a comparable assessment in 2019.

The gender, ethnicity and rich-poor divide

A deeper dive into the numbers reveals:

68% of Year 8 girls are more than a year behind in maths, compared with 57% for Year 8 boys

Year 8 students with few socio-economic barriers were more likely to be where they should be for maths ( 36% ), compared with those facing moderate barriers ( 18% ) or more barriers ( 8% ).

“These results remind us of the ongoing equity challenge in education, with clear differences in achievement across socioeconomic context and ethnicity,” said Curriculum Insights project lead Dr Jenny Ward.

When it came to writing, the achievement gap shrank between Pacific and non-Pacific students as they moved from Year 3 to 6 to 8.

This indicates signs of progress through their school years but this was not mirrored for mathematics.

Some caution needs to be taken with the data, as the assessments were done in Term 4 last year, when the new curricula and pedagogical approach for maths, reading and writing were yet to be mandatory.

Hood said these reforms represent a “glimmer of hope”.

“Over time, if we make sure that everyday teaching is really strong, we are going to see shifts in terms of the student data.

“But we also know there are a number of children, as this data clearly shows, who are a long way behind. In reality, the only way they’re going to catch up is really targeted, additional support.”

Yesterday, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the Make It Write campaign to support 120,000 Year 6-8 students who are below expected writing levels, and who won’t have the benefit of structured literacy from Year 1.

“Teachers will gain the skills needed to work with small groups of students who need targeted support, using structured, evidence-based approaches,” she said.

This follows a similar plan to attempt to improve maths learning.

The Government remains a long way from achieving its public service target of 80% of Year 8 students at or above curriculum level in reading, writing and maths by December 2030.

This data means the most recent results are 23% for maths, 24% for writing and 47% for reading.

Whether these reforms, among others such as a complete replacement of the NCEA system, make a difference remains to be seen, especially for those who are currently being left behind.

What our students can and can’t do

According to the summary report, the results show many Year 3 students struggle with simple maths equations, Year 6 students with adding fractions, and Year 8 students with equations combining multiplication and subtraction.

Summary of strengths and weakness in maths assessment.

Sample Year 3 questions:

Put these numbers in order from smallest to largest: 183, 14, 243, 43, 127

There are 24 paddlers at a waka ama. There are six people in each waka. How many waka are there?

Which set of shapes repeat to make the pattern?

Sample Year 3 maths question

Sample Year 6 questions:

There are 18 trays of kiwifruit. Each tray has about 24 kiwifruit in it. About how many kiwifruit are there?

Max rode 5.8km on Friday and 6.5km on Saturday. How many km did he ride in total?

Sample Year 8 questions:

Mere is planning a hāngī for 40 people. She needs eight kūmara for every 10 people. How many kūmara does she need in total?

What is 4 x 8 - 6 ÷ 3?

What is the perimeter of this shape?

Sample Year 8 maths question

The following is a typical example, adapted from real students’ work, of writing for the Year 3 assessment:

Year 3 writing sample adapted from real student work

