Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NCEA overhaul explainer: What we know and don’t know, and who might fall through the cracks

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the proposed end to NCEA and what will replace it.
  • A shake-up of the country’s main secondary school qualification will abolish NCEA and replace it with two new qualifications at Year 12 and 13. 
  • Year 11 students will face a Foundational Skills Award, with English and mathematics compulsory. Year 12 and 13 students will seek to attain the NZ Certificate of Education and the NZ Advanced Certificate of Education respectively. 
  • The proposal is open for consultation until September 15.

EXPLAINER

Whether supportive or sceptical, there’s been an overriding reaction to the Government’s plan to completely scrap NCEA within five years and replace it with a more structured qualification: the devil will be in the detail.

There was general agreement that NCEA’s credibility had taken a tumble, as evidenced in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save