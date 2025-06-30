The Herald understands the teen is no longer aged under 18 and as such, unable to be held in a youth justice residence.

Children’s Minister Karen Chhour has been approached for comment.

The 12-month pilot, which involved 10 recidivist youth offenders spending three months in a youth justice residence and nine months in the community, ends next month.

With just weeks to go until the pilot’s conclusion, the level of reoffending by the pilot’s now eight participants has been kept hidden by Chhour and Oranga Tamariki.

They have argued the teens deserved privacy amid an increased focus due to their involvement in the pilot, while opponents to the programme - largely members of Opposition parties - demanded transparency given the pilot was set up in part to curb youth crime.

Two weeks ago, Chhour and Oranga Tamariki officials fronted a select committee hearing and refused to tell MPs how many participants had reoffended.

Chhour would not confirm whether a new report showing six participants had been interviewed in a youth justice residence, when they were supposed to be living in the community, meant six had reoffended.

Children's Minister Karen Chhour, flanked by Oranga Tamariki chief executive Andrew Bridgman, left, and deputy chief executive Iain Chapman during a select committee hearing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She instead spoke of how the tragic death of one of the participants in a car crash last year derailed his associates.

“I would have to say the death of one of the participants did cause a lot of grief and did derail some of these young people mentally.”

After the death, there were several absconding incidents involving participants, including one fleeing after the boy’s tangi was held.

Chhour would not be drawn on whether the pilot could be considered a success, noting its final evaluation hadn’t occurred.

Speaking to the Herald after the select committee hearing, Chapman said he could not underestimate how impactful the teen’s death was for his fellow participants.

“A key watershed moment happened in that death, which changed everything for us.

“From that point on, it was really key for us as professionals, the social workers looking after these kids, that we did everything we could to take the spotlight away from them.”

