A participant in the Government’s bootcamp pilot has been kicked off the programme after appearing in court for alleged offending.
Oranga Tamariki acting deputy chief executive Iain Chapman confirmed a teen had been “withdrawn” from the pilot and has been transferred to Corrections custody after a court appearance.
“We can say that the team who have worked closely with them during the pilot are disappointed with the outcome for this young person, we are continuing to provide support and work alongside their whānau through this transition to the adult jurisdiction,” he said.
“Our focus is on ensuring the best outcome for the eight other young people as we progress towards the final weeks of the pilot.”
Chapman didn’t comment further, citing the ongoing court process.
With just weeks to go until the pilot’s conclusion, the level of reoffending by the pilot’s now eight participants has been kept hidden by Chhour and Oranga Tamariki.
They have argued the teens deserved privacy amid an increased focus due to their involvement in the pilot, while opponents to the programme - largely members of Opposition parties - demanded transparency given the pilot was set up in part to curb youth crime.
Chhour would not confirm whether a new report showing six participants had been interviewed in a youth justice residence, when they were supposed to be living in the community, meant six had reoffended.
She instead spoke of how the tragic death of one of the participants in a car crash last year derailed his associates.
“I would have to say the death of one of the participants did cause a lot of grief and did derail some of these young people mentally.”
After the death, there were several absconding incidents involving participants, including one fleeing after the boy’s tangi was held.
Chhour would not be drawn on whether the pilot could be considered a success, noting its final evaluation hadn’t occurred.
Speaking to the Herald after the select committee hearing, Chapman said he could not underestimate how impactful the teen’s death was for his fellow participants.
“A key watershed moment happened in that death, which changed everything for us.
“From that point on, it was really key for us as professionals, the social workers looking after these kids, that we did everything we could to take the spotlight away from them.”
