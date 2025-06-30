Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Teen kicked out of Govt’s bootcamp pilot after appearing in court

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government's military-style bootcamp pilot is nearing an end and Oranga Tamariki executives are defending not releasing the level of re-offending. Video / Mark Mitchell

A participant in the Government’s bootcamp pilot has been kicked off the programme after appearing in court for alleged offending.

Oranga Tamariki acting deputy chief executive Iain Chapman confirmed a teen had been “withdrawn” from the pilot and has been transferred to Corrections custody after a court appearance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics