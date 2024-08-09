Te Pāti Māori ‘will no longer engage’ with NZ Herald after Hobson’s Pledge ad

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori says it “will no longer engage” with the New Zealand Herald after the newspaper published a front-page advertisement bought by lobby group Hobson’s Pledge.

The ad, published on August 7, called to restore “the foreshore and seabed to public ownership”.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the Herald had been “bought off by a well-resourced anti-Māori collective”.

“We will not tolerate the spread of anti-Māori propaganda in Aotearoa. The frontpage advertisement was full of deceitful misinformation designed to sow resentment of our people,” Waititi said in a statement.

Te Pāti Māori said it wouldn’t engage with the Herald unless it and its owner NZME made an apology to tangata whenua in all publications and on its radio stations. The company’s stations include Newstalk ZB, ZM, Flava and the Hits.