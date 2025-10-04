Advertisement
Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke named by Time as one of the world’s ‘most influential rising stars’

RNZ
Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipa-Clarke was among those to perform a haka at Parliament after the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, on November 14, 2024. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has been recognised by Time magazine as one of “the world’s most influential rising stars”.

Maipi-Clarke was aged just 21 when elected to Parliament in 2023.

Time said she “shook the world” when she performed a haka during a vote on the Treaty Principles

