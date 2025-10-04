“Using her platform and voice, she staved off attempts to disenfranchise communities and attack Indigenous rights. In the grand scheme of things, she represents something that rings true: young people are not just leaders of tomorrow, they are also taking the helm and fighting for the future they deserve.”
For her actions in Parliament, Maipi-Clarke was suspended for seven days after it was determined she – and other Te Pāti Māori MPs – had been “acting in a manner that could have the effect of intimidating a member of the House”.
Before the haka made international headlines, Maipi-Clarke had already been named the One Young World Politician of the Year, which recognised the world’s most outstanding politicians between the ages of 18 and 35, using their positions to have a positive impact on young people in their communities and countries.
Earlier this year Maipi-Clarke starred in a music video for Stan Walker.
– RNZ