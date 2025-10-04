Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipa-Clarke was among those to perform a haka at Parliament after the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, on November 14, 2024. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke named by Time as one of the world’s ‘most influential rising stars’

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipa-Clarke was among those to perform a haka at Parliament after the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill, on November 14, 2024. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has been recognised by Time magazine as one of “the world’s most influential rising stars”.

Maipi-Clarke was aged just 21 when elected to Parliament in 2023.

Time said she “shook the world” when she performed a haka during a vote on the Treaty Principles Bill last year.

The influential news magazine said she followed in the footsteps of ancestors who sustained Māori language, traditions and culture.

Writing for Time, Deb Haaland – former US secretary of the interior under President Joe Biden – said Maipi-Clarke was a “link in the chain of activists who sacrificed for us and inspire us every day”.