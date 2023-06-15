Chris Hipkins has announced that ex-Police Minister Stuart Nash will be stripped of all his cabinet portfolios after a new scandal has emerged. Video / NZ Herald

An investigation into sacked minister Stuart Nash’s communications with his donors has identified another conflict of interest.

However, Cabinet Secretary Rachel Hayward, who conducted the investigation, determined it was “at the lower end of transgressions”, given Nash’s attempts to manage the conflict.

Nash, the former Police Minister, was placed on a final warning by PM Chris Hipkins for breaches of the Cabinet Manual and was later sacked in March after it was revealed the Napier MP had sent an email in 2020 to donors Troy Bowker and Greg Loveridge with details of Cabinet discussions and noting Nash’s personal disagreements with ministerial colleagues concerning a commercial rent relief package during Covid.

Hipkins announced a review into Nash’s communications with donors in the hope it could help restore public confidence in Government MPs.

Hayward’s report, released this morning, did not identify any instances - other than those that led to his sacking - in which Nash shared information with declared donors in a “manner inconsistent with the Cabinet Manual” - the set of rules that governs how ministers should act.

However, the report did highlight one matter when Nash identified a conflict of interest when a close associate and donor was appointed to an advisory board Nash was linked to.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins sacked Stuart Nash as a minister earlier this year following the Napier MP's communication with donors. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The report said Nash removed himself from the appointment process in an effort to manage the conflict, but Hayward determined Nash should have done more.

“The report concludes he should have also declared his interest when Cabinet signed off the appointment and made it clear that another Minister was responsible but the review finds that this is at the lower end of transgressions and in fairness to Stuart he did take actions to manage the conflict,” Hipkins said.

“It’s a helpful reminder of the importance of Ministers making sure their conflicts are fully managed.”

Alongside the report, Hayward would be releasing “relevant communications” with Nash’s donors. Hipkins noted people had a right to approach ministers on matters that concern them and that ministers couldn’t control the communications sent to them.

Hipkins said Nash had “paid the ultimate price” in his sacking.

Nash, who has indicated his intention to resign from politics at the upcoming election, released a statement through the Prime Minister’s office alongside the report.

In it, Nash said he hoped the report would “draw a line under this issue”.

“[The report is] thorough and does not identify any further instances in which I shared information with declared donors in a manner inconsistent with the Cabinet Manual,” Nash said.

“Whilst never shying away from accepting responsibility for the actions that led to my Ministerial demise, I am now hopeful that the Cabinet Office report will draw a line under this issue.”

He said it was the “ultimate privilege” to have worked under Hipkins and former PM Jacinda Ardern, and that he was looking forward to building his career after politics.