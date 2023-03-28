Protestors at the Orewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-governance' tour. Video / Mikaela Matenga

The organiser of the so-called “Stop Co-Governance” roadshow used images from online photo archives – including of a dead British engineer who was once the world’s oldest man - to illustrate testimonials from supporters who have attended his rallies.

Evangelist Julian Batchelor says he used the photographs because the people who gave testimonials “did not want to be identified”.

The photographs include Bob Weighton who was the world’s oldest man. Weighton did not attend any of the roadshow meetings - he died in 2020 aged 112.

Robert Weighton was Britain's oldest man when he died in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The image is used with a testimonial for someone who attended the Kerikeri meeting of the roadshow.

Alongside the picture of Weighton was a quote apparently from an email sent to Batchelor which spoke to the frustration “for English speakers to have their language bastardised by being interspersed with Maori words and phrases”.

Bob Weighton is identified as Danny Simms in this promotional material for Batchelor's meetings.

Batchelor has set out on a nationwide tour with 42 meetings planned through to July, which purport to be aimed at stopping co-governance.

However, Batchelor’s definition of co-governance doesn’t appear to line up with any government plans, instead putting forth what he describes as a “coup” of New Zealand by those he described as “elite Maori”.

"Racist" roadshow organiser Julian Batchelor (left) and anti-vax activist Brad Flutey. Photo / David Fisher

On his website, he said: “Right now, it feels like we are living in an occupied country. Not unlike how Ukrainians would feel about the Russian invasion.”

The roadshow has attracted protesters at every stop, leading to Batchelor declaring that those opposed to his korero would be barred from future venues. And the locations of those meetings have also been in flux as one after another cancelled.

An event scheduled in Auckland’s Mt Eden tonight was cancelled by Auckland Council, which owns the venue.

The Herald used image-searching technology to check the images uploaded to Batchelor’s website alongside testimonials after a protester from the Kerikeri meeting identified some as taken from photograph libraries.

Checking the photographs found most of those featured alongside testimonials were taken from stock image collections.

One testimonial described the meeting as “the best night out I’ve had in years”.

“There were interruptions from Māori agitators, which was a pity. However, the information we heard was well-researched, factual and to the point.”

It was signed “new supporter” but the image accompanying the testimonial resolved to an American woman from Idaho whose social media featured posts in opposition to Donald Trump and Covid-19 conspiracies. In contrast, Batchelor was introduced to the Kerikeri meeting by anti-vax protester Brad Flutey.

Police separate protesters at the Ōrewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-Governance' tour. Photo / Jake Law

The Herald approached Julian Batchelor over the use of photographs of people who had not attended his meetings - or been in the country at the time - and he confirmed “stock photographs”.

He said the people who gave testimonials “did not want to be identified”.

“All the testimonials themselves are authentic. Every person who said they attended a meeting did attend a meeting. I have all the original emails from which the testimonials were sourced to prove it.”

The Herald asked Batchelor if he had paid for the images. He did not respond to the question.

Other photographs include an image of Australian midwife Edwina Sharrock who founded the Birth Beat startup and was named a “Woman of Influence” by the Australian Financial Review. Sharrock was presented the Order of Australia Medal in 2021.

On Batchelor’s website she is called “Kirsty” and told Batchelor it was “about time Kiwis stood up for our freedom” and “if security could be guaranteed at these events we’d definitely attend”.

In response, Batchelor’s website told “Kirsty”: “Don’(t) believe everything the media tells you. They are portraying it as much worse than it is to stop people attending. The(y) are directly and deliberately working in tandem with the activists.”

There is no reason to believe Sharrock has anything to do with Batchelor’s meetings.

Other images on Batchelor’s site were found to have been taken directly from photographic libraries that offered stock images for a fee.

One person who claimed to have attended the Dargaville meeting was quoted endorsing Batchelor’s position on Māori, saying: “The media in NZ have been muzzled by our government, just like North Korea, China and any other communistic fascist dictatorship government around the world”.

In the Dreams Time photo library the woman in the photograph accompanying the testimonial is described as: “Sixty years old woman with arms crossed.”

In one testimonial signed by Nosmo, Batchelor’s presentation is endorsed with criticism heaped on Kaipara district councillor Pera Paniora.

On that testimonial there is a note saying: “The photo is not Nsomo and neither is the name. He wanted to remain anonymous.”