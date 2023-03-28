Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

‘Stop Co-Governance’ rally organiser Julian Batchelor used photo of world’s oldest man to illustrate rally support because attendees wanted to stay anonymous

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Protestors at the Orewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-governance' tour. Video / Mikaela Matenga

The organiser of the so-called “Stop Co-Governance” roadshow used images from online photo archives – including of a dead British engineer who was once the world’s oldest man - to illustrate testimonials from supporters who

