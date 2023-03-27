Protestors at the Orewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-governance' tour. Video / Mikaela Matenga

Another venue has shut its doors to a controversial anti co-governance meeting due to take place in Auckland tonight.

Auckland Council has issued a notice of termination for a community venue booking to an activist group that was set to protest at a Stop Co-Governance event hosted by founder Julian Batchelor.

The evangelist’s anti co-governance roadshow is touring parts of the country at the moment - but has been met with controversy and calls for it to be stopped due to claims they are inciting racism between Māori and Pākehā.

Activist group Aotearoa Liberation League had booked an event immediately after Batchelor’s event that was to be held at the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall in Auckland tonight.

Auckland Council has since cancelled it, however, citing a hiring clause that allows the council to cancel on the basis that it considers the management and control of the event to be deficient.

It has also cancelled Batchelor’s event; with the letter saying: “For clarity, Auckland Council has cancelled all bookings at the Mount Eden War Memorial Hall for the evening of 28 March 2023.”

It also says: “In making the decision to terminate your booking, I have been particularly mindful of council’s health and safety obligations and the significant interest in your event.

Police separate protestors at the Ōrewa leg of Julian Batchelor's 'Stop Co-Governance' tour. Photo / Jake Law

“I have also carefully considered the importance of human rights - particularly freedom of expression and assembly - and balanced the protection of those rights with the risks to public safety.”

A number of venues have already cancelled bookings after finding out that they are linked to the controversial tour.

The Mt Eden meeting was being tipped to draw in a huge crowd from both sides of the argument, with Batchelor hyping it up online.

“Bring a bus load of your friends to our Mt Eden event,” his website reads.

“Activists will not be able to get into the building because this is a private event. The police will attend to make sure people and property are safe.

“We are looking forward to a fabulous event!”

The post also says they are still working to get Auckland mayor Wayne Brown to attend.

Despite the cancellation of both events, Aotearoa Liberation League partners Samah and Pere Huriwai-Seger announced their rally would still go ahead tonight - outside the previously booked venue, instead.

Leave the sauce at home

“Our rally is still on...outside the Mt Eden War Memorial Hall from 6.30pm - and the mood will be one of celebration,” they said on Twitter.

“We won e te whānau - this is people power.”

“But remember, Parihakatanga - peaceful, non-violent resistance. If we see anyone with sauce...it’s going back in your pēke (bag),” Pere said in a video shared online, referencing another protest at the weekend, in which anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker had tomato juice tipped on her.