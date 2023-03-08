Steve Maharey breached political neutrality code of conduct but keeps Government jobs

PM Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon expressing opposing views on ACC and Pharmac chair Steve Maharey. Video / Mark Mitchell





The Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has found former Labour MP Steve Maharey breached a code of conduct on political neutrality in his columns, but it was at the “lower end of the spectrum”.

Prime Minister Chis Hipkins said the advice from Hughes found it was not serious enough to justify dismissing Maharey from his posts, which include chair of Pharmac and of ACC.

Maharey had dobbed himself in to the Government for some criticism of the National Party in his columns for Stuff after Rob Campbell was sacked as the chair of Te Whatu Ora over a LinkedIn post on National’s Three Waters policy.

Hipkins said Hughes characterised Maharey’s actions as “unwise”, but at the “lower end of the spectrum”.

“Based on this advice, Ministers Ayesha Verrall, Jan Tinetti and Peeni Henare have confirmed this morning that they retain confidence in Mr Maharey and will keep him in his roles as Chair of Pharmac, Education New Zealand and ACC,” Hipkins said.

“It’s critically important that the public service be politically neutral, and it’s not acceptable for people in these key roles to be publicly criticising the Opposition or any party.”

He said there were differences in Maharey’s case and Campbell’s.

“In Mr Maharey’s case, he proactively acknowledged the error, has undertaken to stop writing the column and apologised.

“There’s a clear distinction between the cases of Maharey and Campbell in patterns of behaviour and future intent.”

A third former minister, Ruth Dyson, is now also facing questions from the National Party over social media posts criticising National while she is deputy chair of Fire and Emergency NZ.

The cases have prompted Public Service Minister Andrew Little to write to Hughes and request Crown Entity Chairs be reminded of their and their boards’ obligations under the Code of Conduct.

Hipkins said any further instances of similar breaches would be looked at by ministers.

“However, particularly when they are historical and are at the lower end of the spectrum, my guidance to Ministers is that provided the person acknowledges and regrets the breach and is clear about adhering to the Code going forward, it should not necessarily result in the responsible minister losing confidence in them.

“No-one is perfect but it’s only right that board chairs and members understand the bounds of what they can say without jeopardising their ability to perform their roles.”

He said there were both former Labour and National MPs in such roles, and nobody thought they should not hold a personal view.

“Their roles, however, come with obligations under the Code of Conduct and they are expected to exercise the appropriate levels of caution and discretion.”