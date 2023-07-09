Voyager 2023 media awards

Smokefree law: Big drop in illicit tobacco as Customs is on track for record border seizures - industry survey

Michael Neilson
By
7 mins to read
Green MP Chloe Swarbrick challenges big tobacco companies on daily deaths. Video / Supplied

An anti-smoking researcher says one of the industry’s main arguments against smokefree regulation - that it would cause the illicit market to grow - has been stubbed out by its own survey, which reveals a

